WHITE PINE—The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) identified the teen who drowned at the Leadvale Public Access area at Douglas Lake in White Pine. Authorities identified the victim as Tristan Eilers, 14, of White Pine.
Eilers had just started his sophomore year at Jefferson County High School (JCHS).
The White Pine Police Department and an off-duty Morristown police officer were the first on the scene when the 911 call came in on Thursday evening at 7:31 p.m. reporting a possible drowning. A White Pine police officer entered the water and located the victim.
The officer transferred Eilers to a Jefferson County Rescue Squad boat where resuscitation efforts were started. The victim was transferred to Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System where he died.
The JCSO said counselors were on hand at JCHS to help students cope with the loss. “We ask everyone to keep his family and classmates in your prayers in the coming days as they deal with this tragic event," the sheriff's office said.
An account has been set up at Citizens National Bank (CNB) in White Pine to cover funeral expenses and to assist his family. Donations can be made by visiting a CNB branch and asking to contribute to the Tristan Eilers fund.
A GoFundMe account has also been set up to help raise money for the Eilers family. The GoFundMe is named the “Tristan Eilers Memorial Fund.”
