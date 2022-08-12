The Prevention Alliance of Cocke County (PACC) monthly meeting was held July 29. The team welcomed a guest speaker from the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America (CADCA), Kristina Clark.
Clark has worked with the Coffee County Anti-Drug Coalition since 2007. Formerly the director of the organization, she is currently the sustainability consultant representing KM Clark Consulting Group, Inc., where she is president and founder. Having worked as a trainer with CADCA since 2017, she is currently working with the Tampa Cohort for the National Coalition Academy.
WestCare Program Director Chris Smith explained that PACC members gained a lot of information and insight from Clark.
Smith updated the team of the Drug-Free Communities Grant. The second year of the grant has been awarded by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and the semi-annual progress report for the grant is due in August.
He explained that the organization has depended on data from statewide surveys in the past, but recently, the Cocke County Board of Education approved a core measure survey to be conducted with students in sixth through 12th grade throughout the county in November.
He explained that the survey is not to find out who is doing what, but why it is being done so the PACC can come up with an effective approach to resolve the issues.
A local survey will be more beneficial to the PACC and creating an effective plan. Smith said the survey will provide answers to “Do you perceive harm?” “Do you believe some things are more dangerous than others?” “Where did you gain your knowledge of this substance?”
With the answers to those questions, Smith said the PACC can develop an effective plan that can be approached one step at a time.
“We can create a plan, then implement it and evaluate it to see if it is working or if changes are needed,” he explained.
