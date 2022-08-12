The Prevention Alliance of Cocke County (PACC) monthly meeting was held July 29. The team welcomed a guest speaker from the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America (CADCA), Kristina Clark.

Clark has worked with the Coffee County Anti-Drug Coalition since 2007. Formerly the director of the organization, she is currently the sustainability consultant representing KM Clark Consulting Group, Inc., where she is president and founder. Having worked as a trainer with CADCA since 2017, she is currently working with the Tampa Cohort for the National Coalition Academy.

