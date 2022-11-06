“Back in the day!”
Ok, now I can hear the peanut gallery groaning: “Oh no! Mooty is going to regale us with more of “them memories back in the day”.
Well, maybe, but all I want to say is that “back in the day” when I played AT the game of football I was living a dream. I had graduated from sandlot and pick up games before school to the “big leagues” – high school football.
I wasn’t any good at it, but I endured getting knocked around in the grueling practices on the red clay, grassless practice field to be able to enjoy running out on City Park Field on green grass – with white stripes and everything!
But one thing happened, I continued my enjoyment of the game, broadcasting it, announcing it, writing about it, even diagramming it, and so:
One of the most startling plays ever in football history occurred during the Rose Bowl Game of 1929. Roy Riegals, the captain of the California team, grabbed a Georgia Tech fumble, was spun around in the line of scrimmage, broke into the clear and headed for the WRONG GOAL 75 yards away!
The crowd roared! Some (Georgia Tech fans and team) were pulling for him to go all the way and others (California fans and team) were trying to get him to stop! He couldn’t hear them — all that mattered was to reach that goal many yards away! Finally, one of his own teammates caught up with him and stopped him less than one yard from his own goal line!
California had to punt, but the kick was blocked by a hard charging, fired-up Georgia Tech team and California fell on the ball in the end zone to give Georgia Tech a safety worth two points. As they say, “that was “the ole’ ball game” and instead of losing 7-6, Georgia Tech won 8-7 and all because Roy Riegals ran the wrong way!
“Impossible”, you say? Not really!
How many do you know who are all mixed up on the field of life and are running the wrong way as fast as they can? In fact, you may be one of them!
How easy it is to get spun around in the game of life and as you imagine that you are racing toward the goal line of eternal life, you are, in fact, headed in the opposite direction towards a place called Hell, where you must face the “eternal destruction from the presence of the Lord” (2 Thessalonians 1:9).
Roy Riegals’ teammates and fans shouted directions and warnings to him, but the roar of the world deafened his ears to their frantic cries. He didn’t need “advice,” he needed to be STOPPED! But he wasn’t and he raced on toward the wrong goal as fast as he could.
Maybe you have been warned many times that you are headed in the wrong direction and need to receive Christ as your personal savior, but so far it has all been to no avail. All you care about is getting to that goal — never once stopping to realize that it is the wrong way! The world has too many pleasures to give you! It has never passed through your mind that you could be wrong!
Hey! Maybe you are running away from God unaware that the uniform you wear is a “filthy rag” in the sight of God. Church membership gave you that uniform or was it baptism, confirmation, clean living, good works, what?
WHAT WAS IT? You cannot work to earn something for which the price has already been paid! “... You were not redeemed with ... silver and gold ... but with the precious blood of Christ” (1 Peter 1:18).
Block out the roar of the crowd for a minute! Listen to the coach — Jesus The Christ! Listen to your own teammates – the ones who REALLY DO care for you. Realize you are on the wrong road, running the wrong way, racing toward the wrong goal. Realize that YOU COULD BE WRONG! It is possible!
Believe me, something as vital as eternity is something about which I believe I would make certain! If we can help, don’t hesitate to call!
Tom Mooty has written this column since 1971 and appreciates every comment you, the readers, make. Contact the editor of The Newport Plain Talk or Mooty at tommooty15@gmail.com. God bless each of you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.