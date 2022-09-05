Food City at 2310 Sandstone Drive in Morristown will host the Budweiser Clydesdale horses on Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The eight-horse team will be hitched to a red beer wagon and accompanied by a Dalmatian. The public is encouraged to attend.
MORRISTOWN—K-VA-T Food Stores, Inc., has announced that the world-renowned Budweiser Clydesdale horses will make an appearance in Morristown on Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The Clydesdales have been a symbol of Anheuser-Busch since 1933 representing quality and tradition. The eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red Budweiser beer wagon in front of the store at 2310 Sandstone Drive in Morristown.
Every year, the Clydesdales make hundreds of appearances across the country. In the mid-1800s, Canadians who were of Scottish descent brought the first Clydesdale horses to the U.S. Now, the large draft horses are primarily used for show and breeding rather than work.
To be a Budweiser Clydesdale, horses must be at least three years old, stand at least six feet at the shoulder, weigh an average of 2,000 pounds, be bay color and have four white legs, and have a blaze of white on the face and black mane and tail. The horses must be of gentle temperament because they meet millions of people every year.
In a single day, one Clydesdale horse will consume as much as 30 gallons of water, 20 to 25 quarts of feed, and 40 to 50 pounds of hay.
Every one of the Budweiser Clydesdale hitches travels with a Dalmatian. Dalmatians were bred and trained to protect the horses and stand guard at the wagon during the early days of brewing. The dog stood guard when the driver went inside to make a delivery or had to make a stop.
Budweiser Clydesdales can be seen at the Anheuser-Busch breweries in St. Louis, MO; Ft. Collins, CO; and Merrimack, NH. They are also available for viewing at Warm Springs Ranch, the more than 300-acre Clydesdale breeding farm near Booneville, MO, and at Grant’s Farm in St. Louis, MO.
Food City executives and associates invite everyone to see the Budweiser Clydesdales on Wednesday in Morristown.
