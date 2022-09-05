FC Budweiser Clydesdales

Food City at 2310 Sandstone Drive in Morristown will host the Budweiser Clydesdale horses on Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The eight-horse team will be hitched to a red beer wagon and accompanied by a Dalmatian. The public is encouraged to attend.

 Submitted photo

MORRISTOWN—K-VA-T Food Stores, Inc., has announced that the world-renowned Budweiser Clydesdale horses will make an appearance in Morristown on Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The Clydesdales have been a symbol of Anheuser-Busch since 1933 representing quality and tradition. The eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red Budweiser beer wagon in front of the store at 2310 Sandstone Drive in Morristown.

