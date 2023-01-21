Newport Utilities announced it has partnered with the Tennessee Valley Authority to award $22,000 in Community Care Funds to Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority, Inc. — a Community Action Agency — to help the local community.

“Newport Utilities strives to be a good community partner. Our mission is to provide the citizens of Cocke County and the surrounding area with access to the essential services they need,” said General ManagerMichael Williford. “For more than 50 years, Douglas-Cherokee has helped families to improve their lives by providing them with assistance and services. Newport Utilities has partnered with Douglas-Cherokee for many years to provide utility assistance to our community. We are pleased to be able to continue to support those efforts with this grant.”

