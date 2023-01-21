Newport Utilities announced it has partnered with the Tennessee Valley Authority to award $22,000 in Community Care Funds to Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority, Inc. — a Community Action Agency — to help the local community.
“Newport Utilities strives to be a good community partner. Our mission is to provide the citizens of Cocke County and the surrounding area with access to the essential services they need,” said General ManagerMichael Williford. “For more than 50 years, Douglas-Cherokee has helped families to improve their lives by providing them with assistance and services. Newport Utilities has partnered with Douglas-Cherokee for many years to provide utility assistance to our community. We are pleased to be able to continue to support those efforts with this grant.”
Funding from Newport Utilities was matched by TVA’s Community Care Fund, which helps local power companies meet immediate needs in their community by providing matching funds for local initiatives. Initiatives supported fall within one of seven Giving Pillars plus Innovation and Technology. The Giving Pillars are education; workforce development and training; arts and culture; diversity and inclusion; community enrichment; disaster relief and emergency response; and health, hunger and housing.
“TVA and local power companies are continuing their partnership by extending the Community Care Fund program,” said Jeannette Mills, TVA executive vice president and chief external relations officer. “This program continues to help amplify vital work being done by non-profit organizations to directly impact communities in the TVA region. This fund is intended to help sustain and improve the quality of live in the Valley.”
