I woke up happy. My son who works in Saudi was stopping by for a morning chat and coffee. He only arrived home a day or two ago, and I’ve missed him. It’s funny but there is a different feeling when he is in country than when he is away. When all three of mine are on American soil I feel more comfortable even though I made peace with Robby working overseas a long time ago.

My grandson in the Navy is stateside too right now, so I feel much like the mother hen with all her chicks present and accounted for. Robby and I enjoyed our free and easy conversation along with coffee, and now he is off to take care of his daily tasks.

