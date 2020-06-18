Averley Moore donates hair to Locks of Love
Averley Kat Moore loves the idea of helping another child in need, so recently she enthusiastically agreed to donate her hair to Locks of Love. On May 28, her grandmother, Janie Mullen of The Beauty Box, snipped 13 inches of Averley’s hair off. After only having four trims in her life, Averley had quite a donation for the organization. Her parents, Shannon and Kelley Moore, researched the organization’s work and agreed with Averley that her contribution will be very helpful. For more information about Locks of Love, visit www.locksoflove.org.

