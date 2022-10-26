NEWPORT — The Newport Theatre Guild will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” at the Cocke County High School auditorium. Tickets are now on sale for all six performances.

Tickets are available online at www.newportheatreguild.com as well as at the door before each performance. Reserved seating is $25 for adults and $15 for children ages 12 and younger while general admission is $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 12 and younger.

