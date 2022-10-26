NEWPORT — The Newport Theatre Guild will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” at the Cocke County High School auditorium. Tickets are now on sale for all six performances.
Tickets are available online at www.newportheatreguild.com as well as at the door before each performance. Reserved seating is $25 for adults and $15 for children ages 12 and younger while general admission is $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 12 and younger.
The production is directed by Jerry Maloy. Susan McMahan is choreographer.
According to the Concord Theatricals website, “The timeless enchantment of a magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers and Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance.” The production was originally televised in 1957 starring Julie Andrews and was the most widely viewed program in the history of the medium.
It was recreated in 1965 starring Lesley Ann Warren and was once again a success. A second remake in 1997 starred Brandy as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as the Fairy Godmother.
Here is a closer look at the NTG cast:
Cinderella — Carly Ann Williams, a Cocke County High School graduate who is a Walters State freshman; Prince Charming — Dakota Mohler, a graduate of CCHS and Milligan University; Step-mother — Megan Dance Stinson: Step-sister, Joy — Victoria Henry: Step-sister, Portia — Kaitlyn Wyatt; King — John Overholt; Queen — Sarah Eggart; Town Herald — Jesse Ramsey; and Advisor to the Prince — Clyde Dunn.
The ensemble includes 37 community members along with a 15-member orchestra.
Performances are set for Nov. 4, 5, 11, and 12 at 7 p.m. and two Sunday matinees are set for Nov. 6 and Nov. 13 at 2:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.