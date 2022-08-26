KNOXVILLE—Five individuals from Cocke County were recently invited to be presentees at the 62nd Annual Teen Board Presentation Dance on Saturday, August 20, in Knoxville. The Teen Board Presentation Dance is one of the largest teenage (black tie) dances in the country where teenagers and adults can enjoy the same social occasion. Presentees who represented Cocke County were:

Lia Ann Arrowood, of Cocke Co. High School (CCHS), daughter of Mark and Stacy Arrowood. She is a member of National Honor Society, Beta Club, Student Council, and Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA). She is also enrolled in AP/DE and honors classes throughout high school, and is a member of CCHS Dance Team, CCHS Track Team, and an 11-year member of Newport Dance and Cheer.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.