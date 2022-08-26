Pictured at the 2022 Teen Board Presentation Dance are four of the five presentees and their escorts. From left to right are: Hunter Lowery, Lia Arrowood, Anthony Steinbacher, Dixie Hammonds, Sallie Shelton, Zach Roberts, Ali Franks, and Elliot Dunbar.
Stacy Arrowood
The fifth presentee, Alison Allyra Ford Smith, was escorted by Cyler Britt Davis.
KNOXVILLE—Five individuals from Cocke County were recently invited to be presentees at the 62nd Annual Teen Board Presentation Dance on Saturday, August 20, in Knoxville. The Teen Board Presentation Dance is one of the largest teenage (black tie) dances in the country where teenagers and adults can enjoy the same social occasion. Presentees who represented Cocke County were:
• Lia Ann Arrowood, of Cocke Co. High School (CCHS), daughter of Mark and Stacy Arrowood. She is a member of National Honor Society, Beta Club, Student Council, and Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA). She is also enrolled in AP/DE and honors classes throughout high school, and is a member of CCHS Dance Team, CCHS Track Team, and an 11-year member of Newport Dance and Cheer.
• Ali Madison Franks of Cocke Co. High School, daughter of Edwin and Gretchen Franks. Her activities include youth group, cheer for CCHS, and babysitting.
• Dixie Lynne Hammonds of Cocke Co. High School, daughter of John and Shelley Hammonds. Her activities include volleyball, track and field, and fishing.
• Sallie Beth Shelton of Cocke County High School, daughter of Jeremy and Julie Shelton. Her activities include cheerleading, track and field, National Beta Club, and FCCLA.
• Alison Allyra Ford Smith of Cosby High School, daughter of Rhett C. and April F. Smith. She attends Black’s Chapel Church of Hartford, is a 4-year player on the Cosby Lady Eagles Basketball team, a 2-year player of Lady Eagles Soccer, and a one-year player of Lady Eagles Softball, member of the tennis shoes, Diamonds & Pearls Club.
“This is our one outstanding social event of the year,” said TBK’s Kendra Walker Patty. “It is not just a dance or a social debut for teenagers. It has far greater meaning. The Teen Board of Knoxville is building leaders for the future.”
A private, non-profit organization for teens in grades 9-12, with adult help, Teen Board of Knoxville maintains its purpose is to get teenagers to work and take the lead in civic and welfare projects, and to lift their social and moral life to higher standards. Last year more than 11,050 hours were given to civic and welfare projects for charitable organizations.
“After 62 years, adults have seen results of this work in the good leadership in colleges and universities shown by our former members. By learning to help those less fortunate at this age, in turn they have helped themselves develop a public and civic responsibility they are carrying on as adults,” Patty added.
The Presentation Dance is a reward for local girls and boys who have completed those hours of service. Selected girls from other parts of the country, who are rising seniors, are also honored at the event by inviting them to be presented along with local presentees.
The weekend of the dance began with practice and brunch, followed by a mayor’s dinner to presentees and other dignitaries in attendance. A presentation of presentees and dance was also held at Knoxville Civic Coliseum, followed by a black–tie reception.
