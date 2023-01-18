Portrait presented

Garry Brooks (right) presents a portrait of noted filmmaker Dr. Marc E. McClure to Carlene Robinson at the Tanner Museum.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

A portrait of the late Dr. Marc E. McClure was recently presented to the Tanner Museum by Garry Brooks.

Dr. McClure, a professor of history at Walters State Community College and a noted filmmaker produced two documentaries which focused on Cocke County: “Valor: The Kiffin Rockwell Story, “and “An Extraordinary Man: Dr. Dennis Branch of Newport, Tennessee.”

