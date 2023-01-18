A portrait of the late Dr. Marc E. McClure was recently presented to the Tanner Museum by Garry Brooks.
Dr. McClure, a professor of history at Walters State Community College and a noted filmmaker produced two documentaries which focused on Cocke County: “Valor: The Kiffin Rockwell Story, “and “An Extraordinary Man: Dr. Dennis Branch of Newport, Tennessee.”
Brooks, who was Dr. McClure’s research assistant, said “Marc had an uncanny ability to focus on little known history events and their importance and to bring them to the attention of the public. He was a remarkable man of many interests and talents who made many contributions to preserve our local history.”
Rockwell was born in Newport. His father was the pastor of First Baptist Church, and his mother was the principal of Newport Grammar School. While walking through Jarnigan Cemetery in Morristown, Dr. McClure noticed a marker of an aviator who died in France in 1916. He realized that the United States had not entered the war at that time. With some research he found that Rockwell was an aerial pilot for the legendary Lafayette Escadrille and was the first pilot to bring down a German plane. During an aerial battle Rockwell was shot down and killed near the town of Luxeuil, France on Sept. 23, 1916. He was 24. His death made headlines around the world, and France honored him with a state funeral. While Rockwell is still remembered by the French annually during a memorial ceremony, his memory in the United States has diminished over time. Dr. McClure’s intent was to renew interest in the inspirational story.
While researching Rockwell with Brooks, a Cocke County native, he was told the story of Dr. Branch, an African American doctor, who practiced medicine in Cocke County from 1914 until his death in 1964.
Dr. McClure realized that this was an important story that needed to be preserved and passed down to future generation. Many of Dr. Branch’s patients were poor mountain people, and he would spend days traveling the hills from home to home. He was usually paid in produce and meat the only resource that these people had. Dr. Branch was a civic leader serving as principal of Tanner School and on the Board of Morristown College. In 1958 he was honored on the popular television program, “This Is Your Life,” hosted by Ralph Edwards.
At the time of his unexpected death, Dr. McClure was working on a film “Shared Sacrifices” which honors the unsung heroes of the 7th Army, who liberated southern France, known as Operation Dragoon. Much has been written and movies made about D-Day which occurred a few months earlier, but very little has been written about Operation Dragoon, which Dr. McClure considered to be as important as the D-Day invasion.
Partnering with the Embassy of USA, France, he spent two summers filming interviews and reenactments. Dr. McClure died in December 2020 at the age of 54 before he had completed the film. His widow, Jessica Mills McClure, and Dr. Paul Lubotina, a colleague at WSCC, completed the project and the premier showing was held in November at WSCC.
This widely acclaimed Dr. Branch documentary will be aired on East Tennessee PBS on Feb. 15 at 4:30 p.m.
It can also be viewed at the Tanner Museum by appointment, and the Rockwell book and video can be ordered from Amazon.
