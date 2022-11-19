What do you think about my title today? It comes from a remark my son-in-law, Larry the Former Dairy Guy, made the other day after we had said the blessing over our Sunday dinner. I had thanked the Lord for good services in church, and for the food, and for the “beautiful day” we were enjoying and he asked, “Wouldn’t it be nice to thank God for an “ugly day?”
Farmers (translation: producers of food and just about everything else we have and enjoy and for which we are thankful) are generally very much in need of rain, and that’s what he meant by an “ugly day”. Larry didn’t need a “toad strangler” or a “gully washer” or “cats and dogs” coming down “in buckets,” no, just a good old quiet, gentle, covering rain for about a week.
But, to continue the clichés and colloquialisms: “one man’s junk is another man’s treasure” and there are always people who are praying it will be dry and sunny – sometimes just “two creeks down the road” from the one who is praying for rain. There are always outdoor events that don’t want rain planned for the same days as those who do.
So, what’s the Lord supposed to do? Whose prayer is He going to answer?
I’m glad I’m not God, aren’t you?
You see, when the people of Israel were going out of Egypt and headed for the promised land (Israel — their land, promised to them by its owner – God), they began to act like disgruntled church members – griping and complaining that things were not going right. They were hot, they were tired, they were hungry, they were thirsty, they were tired of the kids asking, “are we there yet!”
So, they turned on the leader, Moses. That’s the way it usually goes. They were leaving the mud pits where they had been “indentured slaverily” stomping out bricks for Pharaoh to build great memorials to his own memory and monuments to his own greatness where he could pop out of the palace for a photo-op ribbon-cutting.
They were leaving all that and going to a land that “flowed with milk and honey” (herds of milk cattle and goats, plants and flowers in abundance, bees and food-bearing animals) and were to receive an inheritance for their families.
And they griped and complained because . . . well, just because! I guess it doesn’t take too good an excuse to gripe and complain, does it – just any old thing will do! They wanted food and water, so God gave them angel food cake (manna), water and pheasant under glass (quail) and the way he went about it was wonderful.
If I had been God (see paragraph six above), I would have baked a loaf of bread about the size of the Empire State Building and dropped it on those griping, complaining people and told them to “enjoy this, because it has to last you 40 years”.
But, no, the Lord didn’t do that! He gently rained down little flakes of bread (“manna” = angel food cake) every day in just the proper proportions for each family to be able to have just enough. Then, He made special provision for the Sabbath day and rained down twice as much the day before so they would have enough.
He knew how to take care of them then – and He still does. So, let’s just leave that in His hands, and be grateful for what He gives us. But, He does tell us to pray for our needs! So, why not pray for an “ugly day” every once in a while?
But let’s leave the “hows” and “wheres” and “whens” up to the Lord – and pray “in His name” that “His wishes would be done”. Oh, and by the way, it’s OK to be specific – a gentle rain as much as we need to be a blessing to our food and product suppliers. You could work and play right on in such a rain, and there would be no need to gripe and complain.
Me? I am so very thankful for my salvation that I didn’t earn, couldn’t buy and didn’t deserve. I am so very happy to “enjoy the trip” to heaven and will really be blessed to be there – someday!
You are going to heaven – someday, aren’t you?
Don’t know for sure? God wants you to know, and so do I and I will share!
Tom Mooty has written this column since 1971, and appreciates every comment that you, the readers, make. Contact the editor of The Newport Plain Talk or Mooty at tommooty15@gmail.com. God bless each of you!
