Last weekend, Saturday supper guests of Dora Kate Stokely were Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Haney, Anthony Haney and me.
Regina Haney visited Mr. and Mrs. Lowell Lunsford on Saturday.
Last weekend, Saturday supper guests of Dora Kate Stokely were Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Haney, Anthony Haney and me.
Regina Haney visited Mr. and Mrs. Lowell Lunsford on Saturday.
Get well wishes to Eugene Click. He has been in UT Hospital and is very sick.
Get well wishes to Shirley Haney. She really needs prayers.
I hope everyone has a Happy Thanksgiving.
Dora Kate Stokely and I visited Norma Jean Stokely on Wednesday.
Anthony Haney was visiting me on Wednesday.
Get well wishes to Ronnie Hartsell. He had surgery on Wednesday.
Get well wishes to Gale Dunn. She has been been having a lot of pain since she had hip surgery.
Happy December birthday to Chelsie Ballard on Dec. 3. Also happy birthday to Angela Gregg, Dec. 6; Sherry Turner, Dec. 7; Wendy Haney, Dec. 7; Glenda Phillips, Dec. 7, David James, Dec. 10; Cindy Haney, Dec. 15; Raymond Romines, Dec. 15; Noah Henderson, Dec. 23; Nicholas Haney, Dec. 25; April Fann, Dec. 26; and to Jeanelle Wells on Dec. 29. I hope they have many more.
Lura Mae Fann was visiting Henry Haney.
Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Haney and Lily and Nicholas were visiting Saz Ramsey on Sunday and ate lunch.
Visiting Rose Norwood on Sunday were Glenda Phillips and Rick. They also ate lunch with Rose.
Get well wishes to Mayce Hall. She is on the sick list.
I would like to send our sympathy to the family of Jimmy V. Hance, who passed away. They have our prayers.
Get well wishes to Susan Haney. She is not doing well.
I would like to send sympathy to the family of Nancy Shepherd, who passed away. They have our prayers.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.