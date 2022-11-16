American Legion

Members of American Legion Post 41 have called this building home for over 80 years. This new deal will allow them to enjoy a newly remodeled facility for future veterans.

In 2017, Ron Cales, who had recently moved to Newport took up a mission to reactivate the American Legion Post 41 and to rehabilitate its Cocke County Memorial Building home. The Memorial Building construction began in 1939 and since many Cocke County veterans used it to gather and hold community events and fundraisers.

Ron invited me to come and tour the building and write a story (“Cocke County’s Memorial Building” Feb. 19, 2018) about its condition and plans for its future rehabilitation. The story helped rekindle the hope of fixing up “the old girl” and others in the community rejoined the Post to help. But as time went on and construction experts showed the Legionnaires the costs would be astronomical to restore her.

