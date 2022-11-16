In 2017, Ron Cales, who had recently moved to Newport took up a mission to reactivate the American Legion Post 41 and to rehabilitate its Cocke County Memorial Building home. The Memorial Building construction began in 1939 and since many Cocke County veterans used it to gather and hold community events and fundraisers.
Ron invited me to come and tour the building and write a story (“Cocke County’s Memorial Building” Feb. 19, 2018) about its condition and plans for its future rehabilitation. The story helped rekindle the hope of fixing up “the old girl” and others in the community rejoined the Post to help. But as time went on and construction experts showed the Legionnaires the costs would be astronomical to restore her.
In 2020, the members decided the best alternative would be to sell the building, and with the proceeds buy a new facility to make their post home. The building went on the market for $300,000. A couple of offers came in but they were far short of the money the post was seeking. Then, last year, an offer was made by WestCare Tennessee, Inc (WCT).
The negotiations have been going on between Post 41 and WCT and with the support of a grant received by Cocke County Mayor Crystal Ottinger, a deal has been struck. At last week’s meeting, the legion members were given the details that the executive board had approved. The last step is for WCT to approve the verbiage in the deed for the building, which is expected to happen any day. As soon as they cross that hurdle, representatives from the legion will sign the final papers and turn the building over to WCT.
In this deal WestCare Tennessee will rehabilitate the building and build four apartments on the top floor that will be used as recovery housing for women and their children. Women veterans will be given preference. They will completely renovate the legion’s meeting area and restrooms and add an office that will belong to them for perpetuity.
The post will also have shared use of a new commercial kitchen and can schedule use of the gym area for future events and rekindle memories of how it was used in the past. The contract also stipulates that if WCT would no longer maintain the program as specified, the building will revert to the ownership of the legion at no cost.
This deal will further the dedicated legionnaire’s members and Ron’s mission that will allow the American Legion Post 41 to continue to serve the veterans of Cocke County with a top-class facility while allowing the rest of the building to help others in need. There will be more to share about this story when the papers are signed.
