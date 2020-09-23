Providence Baptist Church is happy to introduce new youth pastor Steven Neal and his family.
Neal is a Dayton, OH. native who has spent the last decade serving as youth pastor for Tri-State Baptist Church in Conn.
He said that God had plans for his family to seek a new place of ministry, which has lead to family to Newport.
"We are excited to be here in the Newport area. I was raised in a Christian home by wonderful parents in Dayton, OH. At the age of five, I realized that I was a sinner in need of a Saviour, and I asked Christ to forgive my sins and save me.
I continued to grow in my faith through a great church in the Dayton area," Neal said.
"As a teenager, I felt a call on my life to the ministry, especially in the area of ministering to youth and children. I attended Crown College in Powell, Tenn., and began a course of Biblical studies with an emphasis on youth ministry.
"At Crown College, I met my beautiful and multi-talented wife, Jacqueline. After graduating, we felt a leading to serve in a newly started church called Tri-State Baptist Church in Thompson, Conn.
"I served 10 years as the youth pastor and assistant pastor at Tri-State, while I also worked bi-vocationally in the insurance industry. My wife also served in various roles within the church and its academy.
"During our time there, God blessed us with three rambunctious, but wonderful boys, Landon, Silas and Ethan. About a year ago, we felt that God had plans to move us to a new place of ministry, and we began praying about where that might be.
"In March of this year, I was contacted by the deacons and Pastor Scott at Providence Baptist Church, and it became very apparent to our family and to the church that the lord was directing us to Newport.
"We were sad to leave a great church in Connecticut, but we've been so pleased to join a church like Providence Baptist that cares deeply for one another and is committed to the teaching and preaching of the Bible.
"We have a good group of teens already who are excited about what's to come in the days ahead. We currently have a Teen Sunday School class on Sunday mornings at 9:45. We are also planning a new youth program on Wednesday nights at 6:30.
"We will also be announcing some other ways for teens to get involved in the near future with youth activities, discipleship programs, Bible studies and service opportunities.
"Though we have many things planned, our ultimate goal is very simple, to help guide teens and their families to a personal, daily relationship with Jesus Christ.
We believe that the church is vital in equipping people to be able to do that. "
