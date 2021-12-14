Politicians, public officials, and preachers know they’ll have little privacy when they begin their work; and their family history becomes a public domain.
I guess we all want our elected and appointed leaders to be clean and sharp, trained and ready; and, frankly, I have to agree with that.
It was that way with Jesus The Christ!
Jesus The Christ was a Volunteer!
No, He was not a “Tennessee Volunteer”; but He did then – and does now — have a thriving Ministry in Tennessee.
He was a “Volunteer” because He volunteered to serve in the “office” of the Savior of the World, the Messiah. And He too could not escape that relentless scrutiny of the self-appointed fact-checkers.
For instance, His beginning was considered scandalous. As far as everyone knew, He was born from an unwed mother (at least at the time of her conception); and, man-o-man, that could mean a huge disgrace.
As a matter of fact, it could have also meant His mother, Mary could have been stoned as an adulteress; All that was necessary was for Joseph, her engaged husband-to-be, to say the word.
They also found seemingly endless fault with Jesus because He “hung out” with US! He didn’t spend His time hob-nobbing with the “upper crust”; but chose to deal with US folks – and the “top dogs” in the food chain didn’t like it.
They didn’t need Jesus then; and far too many people don’t think they need Him today.
But they do; and so do we because this world has lost its mind! And there are daily occurrences that show us we live in a dark and depressed and dangerous world; and we need Christ – alive and working in our lives!
Just ask those who were on the front lines of COVID-19 on a cruise ship.
Ask the tourists in Mombasa, Kenya, in Bali, Indonesia as it got so dangerous to be there.
Ask the folks who lived in the wooded areas of a fire zone.
Ask the families who went to work on September 11, 2001 in the World Trade Center.
Ask the parishioners who went to Church at the Sutherland Springs Baptist Church in Texas one Sunday in 2017.
Ask the students who went to class at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado in 1999.
God knew we were drowning in sin and hopelessness in a world without hope, in a world gone mad, God is with us. Listen:
If our greatest need had been information, God would have sent us an educator;
If our greatest need had been technology, God would have sent us a scientist;
If our greatest need had been money, God would have sent us an economist;
If our greatest need had been pleasure, God would have sent us an entertainer;
But our greatest need was forgiveness, so God sent us a Savior!
And He wants to be your Friend and Savior and LORD!
Why not let Him in? Why not?
Tom Mooty serves Newport’s West End Baptist Church as its Senior Pastor – Very Senior Pastor actually – and invites your comments to this and all columns, written for the Wednesday and Weekend Editions of The Newport Plain Talk!
