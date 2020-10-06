Doors! Doors! And more doors!
Doors are everywhere to go anywhere and everywhere you want to go! You can call them gates, or “gaps” or whatever; that is up to you; but everybody knows about doors.
Or does everybody? Do we?
In Biblical times, the city gates were always the prominent part of the walls structure that surrounded every little Podunk city and town that dotted the countryside.
One very prominent gate structure was known as “The Golden Gate” or “The Eastern Gate” in the wall that surrounded the ancient city of Jerusalem. This was “prominent” to say the least. It was at least fifty feet on both the length and width; and therefore, would not set down inside the “Old Auditorium” at West End Baptist Church. It was a series of berms inside the fifty feet squared area that caused any attacker to have to zig-zag back and forth as he negotiated that gate.
Defenders could fire arrows and spears, and fire, and hot oil or water, and even rocks as hapless attackers moved through the gate.
That gate was formidable; and was joined by several others to defend the city.
Houses and offices have doors; automobiles and busses have doors; trains and planes have doors; churches have . . . well, you know!
The rather peculiar method of construction that we at West End Baptist Church incorporated into the new auditorium (“new” back in 1984) was necessary because of the need to have the prescribed number of “fire exits” (emergency doors).
One of the last projects in the current Chapel remodeling was to install new “double doors” to meet and exceed all rules and regulations for safety and comfort.
An automobile “Miss Nita” and I once owned was called a “hardtop sedan” in which the engineers had figured out a way to build safe doors without a “center post”. I thought it was a rather ingenious idea; and some engineer probably got a 25 cent raise over that idea!
My son-in-law, Lawrence of Salem controls his herd of milk cows by controlling the “gaps” or “gates” or “doors” in the electric fences. Opening and closing various gaps places the herd where he wants them to be for good management practices.
I read about a guy who wanted to participate in the latest “fad”, which was called “streaking”. He pulled into a shopping center parking lot, became “au naturale” and set out across the parking lot, headed for the largest store in the center.
There was one little problem! Well, more than one; but only one that we need to talk about in this family column. The power company was working behind the scenes; and turned off the power to the center just at the time our “streaking friend” reached the door where he expected the electric eyes to open wide for him; but, as you probably already figured out, electric eyes don’t work when the power is off; so, he plastered himself “au naturale” all over the glass door; and the city’s finest took his “au naturale” self for a little trip downtown!
The door didn’t work! Imagine that!
Jesus The Christ described Himself as “The Door”. He said that men (and women) could go in and out and find pasture by entering and exiting through Him – The Door!
That means, very simply; that He is “The Way” – The Only Way!
So, if you want to go to Heaven; and Heaven help you if you don’t want to go to Heaven; you have to come Through The Door – The Way – The Entrance.
Is that what you want? Then you know what to do!
But, in the words of my dear late friend, Jeff Foster; if you don’t know what to do; be assured that I do, and I will share!
Tom Mooty has served as pastor of the West End Baptist Church of Newport for an aggregate of over thirty-three years. His columns appear in the Wednesday and Weekend Editions of the Newport Plain Talk (when he can remember the new deadlines). Your comments about these columns will be welcomed at tommooty15@gmail.com; or write to Tom Mooty at P.O. Box 851; Newport, TN 37822.
