Newport Presbyterian Church, now located off Hedrick Drive above Cocke County High School, is now in its third century of serving local parishioners.
Formally organized in 1823 as Pisgah Presbyterian Church, the church dates its history to August 13 of that year, when, according to Cora Massey Mims,
…a group of Presbyterian adherents were organized into a church by Rev. Isaac Anderson, DD, who was later president of Maryville College.
Initially church members met in private homes and later in Anderson Academy, Cocke County’s first brick school, which stood a short distance from today’s Northwest Elementary School in Old Town. Mrs. Mims named Murdock (Murdoch) McSween, Francis Baldridge, and James Alexander as the church’s first trustees.
The original dozen members numbered Murdock McSween and his wife, the former Margaret Jackson; Francis Baldridge and his wife (name unknown), Elizabeth Fine, wife of Abraham Fine; Mrs. Alexander (Julia Raleigh Roadman) Smith, Mrs. Margaret Stuart, plus three additional people whose names have been lost in history.
Rev. Robert Hardin of Greene County served the fledgling group as their first pastor. A graduate of Greeneville College (now Tusculum College), Hardin is thought to have served the church prior to its formal organization and continued to minister to them for about two years.
Rev. Gideon White followed Hardin, serving from 1824—1830, when Rev. William Minnis became pastor for about three years.
Rev. Minnis was the great-grandfather of Ethel (Snoddy) Barnett, whose generous bequest to the church many years later provided a portion of the funds for a building program.
Minnis’s tenure stretched to June 15, 1850, when he preached his last sermon there, “The Final Perseverance of the Saints.”
In 1832, Rev. Minnis and Rev. Nathaniel Hood conducted revival services which lasted for a period of weeks. Their highly successful efforts brought 60 new members into the fold.
They included Abraham Fine and George W. Crookshanks, who were elected ruling elders in 1833. H. B. DeWitt became a ruling elder in 1835, as did John McSween in 1836.
In 1837, under the leadership of Gen. Alexander E. Smith, William Wilson, R. B. DeWitt, Abraham Fine, and Murdock McSween, funds for a new building were raised. This structure was built in Old Town near the former home of Hazel Robinson Johnson.
McSween’s son, Daniel, a building architect and builder, assisted in the design and construction of the new building.
Ministers stepping into the church pulpit in those early years included Dr. Robert Hardin (1823-1824), Rev. Gideon White (1824-1830), Rev. William Minnis and Rev. Nathaniel Hood (1830-1853), and Rev. Harvey Smith (1853-1866).
The Civil War affected Pisgah Presbyterian as tragically and dramatically as it did other congregations in the area.
Within the church family, men disagreed politically, with some joining the Confederate Army and others aligning themselves with the Union forces. Families favoring both sides mourned the deaths of their loved ones.
During this time, according to Mrs. Mims, some of the leading church members included W. H. Baer, Mary Wilson Baer, Malvina Cochran, David Dobson, Mary Dobson, W. H. DeWitt, Lucinda Dawson, Sarah Dawson, Abraham Fine, Mary Fine, T. S. Gorman, Delilah Gorman, Francis B. Howell, Mary Howell, Samuel Haskins, Louisa M. Haskins, Hetty Jarnigan, William Jack, Elizabeth Jack, William McSween, Katherine Allen McSween, Daniel McSween, Samuel McSween, Nancy McSween, Alex Mathes, Allen McClain, Mary Porter, John Reynolds, Isaac Rogers, A. E. Smith, Julia Roadman Smith, Mary Stuart, Elizabeth Ward, Sarah Ward, William Wilson, and Sarah Wilson.
In Cocke County’s pre-Civil War days, no large municipal building was available for meetings and other gatherings, so the auditoriums of churches such as Pisgah were often pressed into service.
Such was the case in 1843, when James K. Polk, future United States President, and James C. ‘Jimmie’ Jones vied for Tennessee’s governorship.
According to Mrs. Mims,
…an enormous crowd had gathered that day to hear the great man [Polk] and the funny man [Jones]. Pisgah church was perhaps the largest hall in town, and it was jammed with enthusiasm, or maybe a weight of oratory for which Daniel McSween had not provided when he drew the plans. Anyway, the house collapsed.
I wonder if the Baptist patriots present felt a twinge of guilt when they beheld the sad results of mixing politics with religion? The house seems to have been the only serious casualty, however, and the crowd had not learned the lesson, for it straightway repaired to the Zion Church on the opposite hill. The Methodists were willing to take the risk and the speechmaking went on.
It was under the pastorship of Rev. Harvey Smith that Pisgah Presbyterian Church moved across the Pigeon River to present-day Newport. On 4 January 1858, David H. Gorman deeded three acres to the congregation. This site is across the street from the Memorial Building and included the original Gorman-Sandusky Family Cemetery.
Here the Presbyterians built their second structure, another frame building, in 1859. Mrs. Mims states that the church opened the cemetery to the public “both black and white.”
Thomas Sandusky Gorman, brother to the above David, was also prominent in Newport’s development, serving two terms as Sheriff and one as a member of the Tennessee State Legislature. He was also a ruling elder of Pisgah Presbyterian Church during this time.
For approximately 40 years, the Presbyterians worshiped in this building. Apparently they were a pretty congenial lot, for during this same time period, Methodist ministers conducted services here, and in 1876, First Baptist Church was organized in this same building.
In 1894, Rev. Algernon Sydney Doak, great-grandson of Dr. Samuel Doak, became the church’s pastor and served until 1899.
Losses suffered by the church during the Civil War were slowly being overcome, and by 1894, the growing congregation needed larger quarters.
In November 1894, the membership voted to move to a new site closer to the center of town. W. B. Robinson, J. H. Fagala, and W. G. Snoddy were elected to secure and purchase a lot for a new building.
Some members, quite naturally, opposed the move, but after much debate and prayerful consideration, the group purchased a lot on the west side of McSween Avenue, about midway between Broadway and Main Street.
In 1895, the Ladies Aid and Missionary Society was formed. It evolved into the Women’s Auxiliary and then into the Women of the Church.
For some reason, now unknown, construction on the new building ceased for a time, and the church held services in the Burnett and Baer Hall (upstairs over Wilson Sav-Mor Drugs) and also in the sanctuary of the ME Church, South.
In 1896, J. H. Fagala, W. G. Snoddy, and Barclay Leith were named to a building committee, authorized to sell the old Pisgah Church building, and apply those funds to the new church.
Members laid the cornerstone in the spring of 1897, and with the final payment of the church debt in 1901, the church was formally dedicated. An aging Rev. Harvey Smith returned to Newport to preach the dedicatory sermon.
In 1898, the congregation petitioned the Holston Presbytery to change the church’s name from Pisgah to Newport Presbyterian Church.
No history of Newport Presbyterian Church would be complete without mentioning the tenure of Dr. Douglas C. Amick, who assumed the pastorate in 1926 and served until February of 1945, longest tenure of any minister.
The Depression Era and the World War II years saw several members move away in search of better financial opportunities or called into military service. However, through a strong evangelistic effort, 158 members were added to the church roll.
On March 6, 1966, Rev. J. Kemp Hobson, a retired missionary to the Congo, came to Newport as pastor. Under his leadership, 73 people joined the church. With this boost in numbers came the need for larger quarters.
In 1967, the church purchased six acres of land on the south side of Cocke County High School. W. B. Robinson, chairman, and Joe Weems, O. L. Clark, Sr., Fred Sweeten, Mrs. Joe Kyker, and Mrs. Warren Denton served as the finance committee and led the congregation in raising the needed funds.
Construction commenced, and soon a beautiful new building arose. Rev. Charles Cowsert returned to deliver the dedicatory sermon on May 4, 1969. That evening, Rev. J. Graham Spurrier, another former pastor and father of noted football coach Steve Spurrier, brought the evening sermon.
Newport Presbyterian Church continues to welcome members and visitors as it seeks to serve Newport and the surrounding area’s spiritual needs.
