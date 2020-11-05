Well, we did it! We got ‘er done!
“What?”, I heard somebody say. “What did we do?”
I can hear you loud and clear because I know what you are thinking.
We did it!
We succeeded in getting an extra hour of precious time to “enjoy” all the joys that 2020 has brought us!
I read where somebody said that they would just as soon “forgetaboutit” as it involves 2020.
No doubt about it, 2020 has been disastrous for so many people. Businesses closing or struggling to remain open; businesses dying or struggling to remain alive; schools quickly shutting down and carefully opening back up, only to shut down again and who knows when they will carefully fully open back up.
That, my friends, is a big deal – a really big deal!
My hat has always been tipped to teachers! God has blessed my ministry that I have always had an abundance of school teachers in the two churches that I have served in these fifty-five years of ministry; and I have watched them work many extra hours and carry loads of work home after those hours to work some more!
Teachers need an extra hour or maybe a couple of hundred; but they would just fill them with more work!
I have always served as pastor to an abundance of emergency workers of various types. They train and practice, and practice and train, and get better and better at what they do, hoping they never have to use those skills.
And then a tornado skips its way merrily across the hills; or a flood washes those hills away; or a blizzard ties up the whole county in a white knot of downed utility lines, wrecked vehicles, and flaring tempers.
And the people frantically dial that 911 number to get some help; and hear those reassuring words, “Help is on its way”.
Emergency people need an extra hour!
On and on I could go; and maybe I will – one of these days about medical people, utility people, fire fighters, etc – because I have seen and experienced much of these things personally!
The blizzard hit Morgan County and shut it all down. Our local FM Tower was out of power and only my old faithful “Flamethrower” AM Radio Station was able to broadcast for a week. Four about four days I was trying to reassure the people who were listening on battery powered radios that “help is on the way”; the “utility crews are working their way up this road or that highway, this hollow or that valley”.
Then, I got “the call”. A lady called me and told me: “I am old; and I am alone; and I have been melting snow on a wood stove to make soup – and, Tom Mooty”, she said, “Yours is the only human voice I have heard for the last three days; and I just want to thank you!”
THANK ME? Thank me? I should have been the one to thank her for having such a wonderful attitude. I do not want this to sound self-serving; but I needed more hours in a day to do what I was trying to do!
I am so glad to report that help finally got to her; and she made them all feel so empowered by her attitude they got back out and kept going one more hour, one more span, on more mile!
I am so happy to report to you that Jesus Christ went the last hour He had to go to a cross and give His life for me and you and you and you! He didn’t need another hour; His sacrifice was FINISHED! Salvation was complete; and now, because of Him and His Work, we, you, they, and I can all spend eternity in Heaven where the time never changes – and never ends!
You going? Do you know? Don’t know how? I do; and I will share!
Tom Mooty has served Newport’s West End Baptist Church as its Supply Pastor and Interim Pastor and Guest Pastor and Pastor and Senior Pastor and very, very. very Senior Pastor for a total of thirty three cumulative years; and writes this column for The Newport Plain Talk’s Wednesday and Weekend Editions. Mooty appreciates your comments (especially the good ones) which have been sent to tommooty15@gmail.com or P.O. Box 851, Newport, 37822.
