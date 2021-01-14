From time to time, I have allowed all you faithful listeners access into the inner workings of life at “Fred and Jo Mooty’s” Place; so, let’s you and me go back to the well “one mo time”. Whaddiyathink?
I’m not like all these politicians who have to get their “real life stories” from something they read or imagined. Actually, I’m not like all these politicians in “pert near” any way, shape, or form; and I have enough real life stuff to use from now on.
Bobby (“The Music Man”) went off to the “The Big Apple” to try to “make it there so he could make it any where” (actually, I did borrow that expression from Frankie Blue Eyes).
As it happened, he put in for a cast call to “star” in a television commercial for Anacin; and got a notice to show up at such and such a casting office at such and such a time. Unlike Bobby (“The Music Man”), he did not want to be on time, he wanted to be ahead of time; so he showed up in a room filled with budding wannabees who wanted to be there ahead of time!
The main emphasis of the commercial was that he was to be an eighteen wheel, double-clutching, downdraft, e-flat, long haul driver (yeah, I know; we are talking about Bobby) and he was to have a splitting headache.
While Bobby was sitting over there; he was thinking (yeah, we are talking about Bobby) about his motivation of having a head ache. Should he do it this way, should he do it that way, or should he try the other way?
Unbeknownst to “The Music Man”, he, and all his fellow head-achers, were being secretly viewed in the inner offices of the powers that be; and those guys were impressed with Bobby’s facial expressions while he considered how he should show his earth-shattering head ache!
And he got the call!
You might have seen that commercial (many of you have said that you did). He drives up in his big rig; and lucks up on hitting the brakes in place of something else down there on the floorboard; and he has the king kong of headaches (maybe I’ll tell you about his King Kong adventure someday).
He heads into the truck stop and the actress who got the waitress part looks at him wisely and goes to get the – well you know – the Anacin, pours out two in his hand, and he downs them with a massive slug of New York water; then the scene cuts to the parking lot where my brother, Bobby, who wouldn’t have known one end of the truck from the other, climbs aboard and drives happily away. The camera cuts before he runs over the sound or lighting truck or maybe a gazillion dollar camera.
He became known as “Your Anacin Truck Driver” on his business card after that – until Groucho Marx (everybody say “boo hiss”) went on “The Tonight Show” and made an example of the “foolishness” of some television commercials – “like that Anacin guy who drives in there about to die, pops two pills, and drives off into the sunset” (or words to that that effect); and – bingo – the ad disappeared and so did the paycheck!
Somehow, I never cared too much for Groucho Marx after that!
Here’s the point! Your words can influence someone for either good or bad! They are that important! I try to write words in these columns that will influence you for good – and maybe even change your eternal destiny!
Words like, “Jesus is coming; and I trust you are ready to meet Him”.
Yes, you are? Great! No, you are not? You don’t know how? I do; and I will share!
Tom Mooty has served Newport’s West End Baptist Church as its Supply Pastor and Interim Pastor and Guest Pastor and Pastor and Senior Pastor and very, very, very Senior Pastor for a total of thirty three cumulative years; and normally writes this column for The Newport Plain Talk’s Wednesday and Weekend Editions. Mooty sincerely appreciates your comments which have been sent to tommooty15@gmail.com or P.O. Box 851, Newport, 37822.
