I have a lot of fun coming up with titles for these columnistic mis-masterpieces. Sometimes, they even make sense – and then – well, you know – then there’s a column like this one.
I am of the happy tradition of Christendom that happens to be believe in the 72 hours (three days and three nights) that Jesus was in the tomb and it is really difficult to get all that between Friday and Sunday, but, we’ll let that lie right there for awhile.
I am of the happy tradition of Christendom that happens to not go along with the “three kings” theory when applied to the Persian “magi”. I don’t know how many there were, nor do I know that they were “kings” at all. “Magi” is the root word from which we get our word “magician”; and so I happen to believe they were Persian astronomers (not “astrologers” – puleeasse) and we know they did bring three gifts to the Christ Child (who was probably about the age of 2 — or almost 2 — at that time).
And He was in a “house.” not the manger at the time of their visit!
But, tradition being what it is nowadays, I can understand nativity scenes that have some shepherds and three “wise men” all there together. I got that, tradition from songs is very difficult to overcome, and I have problems believing it is really worth it to overcome it.
I don’t know when Jesus was born, but if Dec. 25 works for you let’s let that ride and have a birthday celebration on that day every year. No problem!
But when was Jesus actually born – year-wise? Well, let’s see, Herod was still alive when the “wise men” came to see him – that is a Biblical fact – and it is a historical fact Herod died in the year 4 BC.
Now, if the wise men got to Jerusalem at some point in time and upset Herod so much he wanted to kill the baby — he decided to kill all the boy babies born in Bethlehem that were two years old and less – just to be certain he got that one he was “shooting for.”
Soooooo, that means that Jesus had to have been born at or about 6 BC. That is correct, isn’t it? My figuring is OK, isn’t it? Makes sense to me anyway!
So that makes Jesus about 2,028 years old this year, doesn’t it – I mean by the Roman calendar?
You can argue about that figure all you want to, but the amazing fact is that we are celebrating His 2,028th birthday because He is still alive! There were those three days and three nights to figure in there, but that’s a really unusual birthday when you get right down to it!
Mind you, I’m talking about Jesus the Man; not the Eternal Christ, The Son of God! That’s a birthday of an entirely different color; and we could go round and round trying to figure that one out!
Come out to West End Baptist Church this Christmas Day and join in the celebration of the Birthday of our Savior! We’ll be glad you did, and I think you will be as well!
Tom Mooty writes this column for the weekend edition of the The Newport Plain Talk and serves as pastor to Newport’s West End Baptist Church. Your comments about these columns are appreciated (especially the good ones).
