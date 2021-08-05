I have always liked maps, charts, drawings, and all sorts of visual aids. If it can help me learn something, I’m fer it; big time!
I enjoy seeing – as well as hearing – where The Bible People walked; and try to imagine how much time it took them to get from here to there!
You know; like the trip Mary and Joseph made from Nazareth to Bethlehem with her being nine months pregnant, probably riding on a donkey or some other low tech form of mass transportation.
Oddly, I have never paid much attention to the names of streets and avenues here in Newport; as to the who’s, what’s, when’s, where’s, and why’s of their names. I guess I better hold off on writing this until I check with my good friend, Ed Walker, CCHE (City, County Historian Extraordinaire) . . . well, no, I think I’ll plunge right on in the pool.
I’ll start with an apology for not using your street/family/etc name.
Some presidents made the cut: Lincoln, Washington, and Jefferson.
Indian names are prevalent, from Apache to Unaka; as are English names – from Abbey to York; and famous places – from Alamo to Zanzibar!
American Street is a favorite of mine; as are Banjo, Beagle, Beautiful, Bent, and Better Streets.
I have to wonder about Needmore Road and Barely Enuf Roads!
All brands and types of trees are represented: from Apple to White Oak; as are flowers: from Azalea to Wildflower.
Last names of families are everywhere; from Ailey to Wright; as are first names: from Ann to Zack.
I have often wondered about Mineral Avenue. What did that mean?
The preacher in me likes such names as Alpha and Omega Roads; Tranquility, Inspiration, and Miracle Streets.
The guy in me likes Leisure Street; and Easy Street would have to be right up there near the top of the list. Fancy and Chocolate Streets will show up somewhere on somebody’s “top ten”; and Churches have a lot of streets and roads named for them.
I saw a street in another town in another galaxy far away named for a person and when I commented on how “nice” that was for him, I was told that he had been the Road Commissioner and spent so much money on “his road” they named it for him as a joke! Weird attempt at humor!
I guess my favorite would have to be Frog Pond Alley because – well, you know!
Preacher Jack Hudson was asked what he would like for the street on which his church was being relocated to be named; and he answered 333 Jeremiah Street. Look it up – Jeremiah 33:3. Good name!
But, I am going to a Place someday that has one main street and everybody who lives there, lives on that main street, which is made of pure gold (not paved; it IS gold). It is probably named Hallelujah Boulevard; and no, I don’t know how The Lord is going to work those logistics out; but, Lord, I officially request the number 7 or 77 or 777 if some fellow named Paul doesn’t already have it!
You see, dear reader; that Place – Heaven - is reality! That Place is being prepared as we speak to be the home for all Believers someday; and anybody can go if they have a pre-paid ticket which is stained with the Blood of the Lord Jesus The Christ and stamped with His Name!
You got one of those?
Don’t know how?
I do; and I will share!
Tom Mooty has served Newport’s West End Baptist Church as its Supply Pastor, Interim Pastor, Guest Pastor, Pastor, Senior Pastor, and very, very, very Senior Pastor for a total of thirty three cumulative years; and writes this column for The Newport Plain Talk’s Wednesday and Weekend Editions. Please let the “Plain Talk” know your comments concerning this column.
