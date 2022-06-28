Well the Easter Drama is over for this year; and it is a sad thing and a glad thing – all at the same time; especially since we are still getting great reports of Rededication and Salvation.
But it is sad because it was such a tremendous understanding in which to participate; and glad because it was such a tremendous undertaking in which to participate – either way – it’s over now – for this year.
We have taken most of the sets down and stored them away – some of them are much too beautiful to be stored when they can be enjoyed on the platform right on and on.
We tried some new effects this year; and many of you seemed to really appreciate them. The two videos were another experiment which will likely poke its head out again and again. We have the technology and the know-how to do something like that in our services, thanks to COVID-19 and our high-def video ministry of all our services.
Since we are talking about time, I would call your attention today to five minutes’ worth of well-worth-while things.
Several of the cast played double and even triple roles; and so a poor apostle of Galilee became a rich Joseph of Arimathea, and an Old Testament Levitical High Priest in the Tabernacle became a New Testament Sanhedrin member short-money-changing the people of Jerusalem in the Temple; he then joined in at the last to become a member of the choir singing for Jesus’ Praises.
Another apostle became Nicodemas, a secret believer and member of the Sanhedrin; and I guess the most complete transformation of all came as the members of the cast, choir, and crew all became members of the mob that cried against Jesus. One minute, they are waving their palm branches; the next, they are shrieking “crucify Him” in answer to Governor Pilate’s questions.
It’s tough to go back and forth like that. I know, because I was right there calling for Jesus to be crucified too; and there was no one more “pro Jesus” in the place those four performances than I. Had there not been another soul standing and clapping and shouting when Jesus came up from the grave and out of the tomb; no matter, I would have been – and I had seen that scene a gazillion times. It still touched my heart. It was still a fantastic experience; and I still get the shivers when I think of it.
So, tell me how can so many people go “back and forth” with their Christianity? Can you explain to me how so many people who claim to follow The Lord can “take it or leave it” – actually “take Him or leave Him”? How is that possible? How can people who say that love Jesus be so casual about living for Him?
Is it possible that these people – these chameleons, these changelings – can switch their allegiances so easily because they do not have an allegiance to God in the first place?
Can a person whose life has genuinely been changed by the Lord be so quick to change back and forth – as the old expression goes - “fer Him or agin Him” – it seems they just cannot decide!
I submit to you that a person whose life has GENUINELY been changed by the Lord CANNOT find it so easy to change back and forth!
One of our cast members played the part of the devil in the last couple of presentations; and he was a priest before that and an apostle before that. It’s tough to ask someone to do that; and especially tough to ask a Christian to play the part of Satan.
So how can people do that in real life?
The Bruce Willis movie, “Armageddon” has a line in it by a very good character actor; who says something to this effect, “All right, let’s get it straight; we’re going, we’re staying; which is it?” I would echo that line: “which is it, are we “fer Him or agin Him”; let’s get it straight.”
Because you simply cannot be both! There is no fence to straddle. You cannot be for Jesus and for the world, the flesh, and the devil at the same time. They are as far apart as far apart can ever be – and you cannot live in both worlds at the same time.
You would just as soon try to run a race riding two horses, or driving two cars at the same time – it just cannot be done.
And the sooner people realize that, the better off they – and we – will be!
Tom Mooty serves as Senior Pastor to Newport’s West End Baptist Church; and writes this column for the Wednesday and Weekend Editions of “The Newport Plain Talk”. Address all comments to Mooty at P.O. Box 851 in Newport or to tommooty15@gmail.com.
