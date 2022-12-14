Who are you? Are you human or are you an animal? Or, perhaps, human and animal are the same. We humans certainly have many physical traits in common with animals. Is there any difference? This is a question deserving an answer. But how can you answer? Your answer will depend upon your worldview, and will also affect your decisions all through your life. Your view of the world, your worldview, is important.
The Biblical worldview is that humans, while created by the same creator and sharing many physical traits with animals, are very different from animals. We are created “in the image of God.” What does it mean to live as those who are in God’s image?
To live as those who are “in God’s image” we must know what is good and what is evil. All humans are both “good”, because God created them moral and righteous, and are also “sinners” who often do evil things. We see good every day in news reports of the work of Samaritan’s Purse, of our local first responders, or in simple everyday courtesies from our neighbors. We also see sin and evil in daily reports of crimes great and small. For that matter, we see both good and evil in our own lives.
All of us are God’s creation. All of us can do good things with guidance and help. As sinners, all of us can commit and actually do commit immoral actions. How can we avoid evil and find strength to do good? How can we live as those created “in the image of God”?
First, we must know that doing what is good involves thoughts and words as well as actions. Jesus said, “You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall not commit adultery.’ But I say to you that everyone who looks at a woman with lustful intent has already committed adultery with her in his heart.” Our thoughts, as well as our words and actions, need to be tamed and turned to good. That is not only true of adultery. It is true of prejudice, hatred, and all evil desires.
Second, we must learn what it means to be living as those made “in the image of God”.
In Colossians 3, Paul tells us “Put to death therefore what is earthly in you: sexual immorality, impurity, passion, evil desire, and covetousness, ... anger, wrath, malice, slander, and obscene talk from your mouth.” We need to “put off the old self with its practices” and to “put on the new self, which is being renewed in knowledge after the image of its creator.”
How can we do that? The answer is found in the Christian worldview of a creator who cared enough, who loved enough, to send his son to pay for our sins and to help us in our lives. Placing faith in Jesus the Christ, we can follow Paul’s encouragement to, “Put on then, as God’s chosen ones, holy and beloved, compassionate hearts, kindness, humility, meekness, and patience, bearing with one another and, if one has a complaint against another, forgiving each other; as the Lord has forgiven you, so you also must forgive. And above all these put on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony.”
This is what Christmas is truly about. More than gifts, it is about faith, obedience, and living a life as one created “in the image of God”
Always remember:
Only one life ‘twil soon be past;
Only what’s done for Christ will last.
A Naval Academy graduate, Dave Dupee is a pastor and former headmaster of an international boarding school. He is currently pastoring Fellowship Presbyterian Church (PCA) in Newport.
