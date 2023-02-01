Clay Creek Baptist Church one of oldest in the county
DUAY O'NEIL

Early records indicate that Baptist church services were held on the site of today’s Clay Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Bybee as early as 1802, thus giving today’s church the distinction of being the second oldest Baptist congregation in Cocke County.

Whether this group was formally organized as a church and had a name is unknown today. However, in 1828, a group of believers living in the vicinity gathered and organized Clay Creek Church from the Concord Church in nearby Greene County.

