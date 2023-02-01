Early records indicate that Baptist church services were held on the site of today’s Clay Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Bybee as early as 1802, thus giving today’s church the distinction of being the second oldest Baptist congregation in Cocke County.
Whether this group was formally organized as a church and had a name is unknown today. However, in 1828, a group of believers living in the vicinity gathered and organized Clay Creek Church from the Concord Church in nearby Greene County.
Thus the new church was an “arm” of the mother church and occasionally today one hears Clay Creek referred to as “Arm Church.” While some say the term “Arm” or “Arms” refers to a family by that name, it is quite likely its original reference was that in connection with the mother church.
At any rate, Thomas Christian gave land on which to erect a building. It was a log structure, similar to many of the day, being 30 feet long and 20 feet wide, with two doors, one on either end.
In the center of the building was a six-foot hearth. Here, during cold weather, the members built fires and gathered around on benches for services.
Clay Creek Church was received into the Holston Association in 1828, but was dismissed from membership later that same year.
On the first Friday in November of 1828, Joseph Manning attended the organization of the Primitive Association at Bent Creek as a messenger from Clay Creek. The church was also represented at the meetings of 1829, 1830, and 1832.
As a result of the teachings of Manning and Ephraim Moore, Clay Creek seceded from the Primitive faith. By 1841, the church boasted 41 members.
In 1847, Clay Creek called the now Rev. Joseph Manning as pastor. He was followed by Rev. Ephraim Moore, who served until 1860. Both men devoutly served their congregations and left their imprint on the development of Cocke County’s religious community.
Manning, born Sept. 22, 1806, was “granted liberty to preach” in June of 1828, the same year he and his wife, the former Lucinda Huff, joined Clay Creek Missionary Baptist Church on the second Sunday in October.
He was ordained as a minister of the gospel in 1833 and helped organize several churches before his death on Sept. 10, 1883. In his preaching, Rev. Manning emphasized the Doctrine of Grace, particularly the atonement, the Priesthood of Christ, and justification by faith.
Moore, born July 1, 1793, has been described as a “truly self-made man” educated “mostly in the school of experience.”
A soldier in the War of 1812, he accepted Christ in 1813 and was ordained to the ministry on the first Saturday in May of 1833. He was an Old Testament preacher, whose sermons lasted two to three hours. Reportedly he was such a good speaker that his congregations sat spellbound through the services. He preached for over 50 years and was three times Moderator of the Association.
In 1860, Rev. Jonas Castiller became pastor, and Brother E. M. Hudson named church clerk. During 1860, the old log building was razed and a new brick building erected. Needed funds were raised by subscription. The intervention of the Civil War delayed the building’s completion until after peace returned. Brother John Thomas built a beautiful pulpit and made the benches.
After Rev. Castiller moved to Alabama, where he died Feb. 17, 1877, the church called Rev. Manning to return as pastor.
Since that time many men have stepped into the pulpit of Clay Creek Baptist Church, each one bringing his message to his congregation in his own unique style.
On Sept. 23, 1928, the church celebrated its 100th birthday with a grand centennial celebration that lasted the entire day.
On Feb. 13, 1955, fire struck and burned the building to the ground, leaving the congregation heartbroken but quickly determined to rebuild.
The new building was completed early in 1956, and on April 5, 1956, dedication services were held. Among those members working tirelessly during this time were Bartley Ledford, Jessie Wood, Tom Wood, Bee Wiley, Juanita Bible, Nan Nease, Leslie Heritage, Rufus Hartsell, Hucie Wood, Truman Nease, Frank Bible, Beulah Huff, Herman Holt, and many others.
Mention must be made of the adjacent cemetery, where many gravestones predate the Civil War. Some of the earliest inscriptions are now impossible to read as the passage of time and the effects of acid rain have taken their toll. They remain, however, as mute reminders of the hundreds of men, women, and children whose spiritual hunger has been assuaged by the powerful messages delivered at Clay Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
