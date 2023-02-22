Joseph Manning was still remembered and respected six years after his death when Manning’s Chapel Baptist Church was organized and named after him.
Rev. Manning (1806-1883) was a well-known Baptist preacher whose name prominently appears in the church records of many of Cocke County’s earliest congregations.
In Book I, Manning’s Chapel Baptist church records, the following entry is recorded
We, the undersigned brethren and sisters having received letters of dismission from French Broad Baptist Church, for the purpose of constituting a church to be known as Manning’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church located a short distance above the Bridgeport Mill on the French Broad River met on November 8th, A. D. 1899 and after devotional exercise conducted by Rev. M. R. Free elected Rev. William Jarmon moderator pro tem and Brother John Brooks clerk pro tem. Then letters were called for and read and the church was declared organized by the following members. Males—John Brooks, A. J.Brooks, ClydeBrooks, Dale Brooks, Richard Boley, Millard Netherton, Sanford Netherton. Females—Bettie Netherton, S. E. Blanchard, Docia Wild, Celia Brooks, Laura Boley, Sallie Brooks, Florence Brooks. The articles of faith and church covenant were read and adopted.
The church members met on the banks of the French Broad River until they secured a log farmhouse in Goose Hollow about one mile from the river. The building was also used as a school.
In 1921, Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Joel (A.J.) Brooks donated land for a new building. The board of trustees—M. L. Boley, Clydus Brooks, W. B. Suggs, I. D. Suggs, J. J. Williams, George Williams, and Judson Wild—met on April 16, 1922, and agreed to begin building the new church on July 4. Members did much of the work locating and cutting logs not far from the church site. The dedication for the new church was held in October of 1922. The church was built at its current location at Del Rio Pike about one mile from the log building.
The first fulltime pastor, Jerry Tilman, was called in 1951. In 1953, ten Sunday School rooms were built, in 1958 a furnace was installed, and in 1959 a vestibule was added. In 1963 the church voted to borrow $1,000 to buy the school property adjoining the church. The school building was used for the church fellowship hall and youth recreation activities until 1986 when a new fellowship hall was added. This purchase also provided land for a parsonage, which was built under the direction of Bernard Wild. Beautiful stained glass windows now adorn the remodeled sanctuary.
Pastors of the early log church included William Jarmon, Joe Brooks, Wade Myers, Burrell Brooks, and M. R. Free. The first pastor of the new building was Powell Holt. Randall Jones pastored the church for the longest tenure, having served from 1960-1973.
