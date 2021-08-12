In the words of one of my friends: “I dunno.”
Those of you who are long-time residents of “Fiveminuteville” know how I feel about Congress. It was a good thing when we the people needed them to keep checks and balances on the Executive and Judicial branches of government; but “I dunno” what gives with these people now.
“I dunno”; the President writes whatever his “advisors” tell him and signs them into law under the name “Executive Orders”. Nobody knows how many of these “laws” are hanging around them there hallowed halls.
“I dunno”; the Supreme Court writes a majority opinion; and whatever these “unelected lifers” say becomes law regardless of what “we the people” have said at the ballot box. They claim “Constitutionality” for what they say; and we are supposed to just go along with it like sheep to the slaughter.
“I dunno.”
Of course; all the stuff that Congress plays on their little mimeograph machines is time-tested in the art of “governmental double-speak”; which “we the people” are not supposed to be able to understand – and certainly not question.
“I dunno”; I DO know some stuff! I know I graduated from Cocke County High School back in the dark ages of “The Hill.” I know my school building was turned into such worthwhile items as a hospital, convalescent center, medical offices, warehouse, helipad, charity office, and parking for all of the above – but those teachers and administrators went out of their way to instill in Tommy (or “Tom”, “George”, and a couple of other names which shall remain hidden deep in my database) the art of being understood; and, frankly, the “Illustrious Class of ‘59” has some pretty illustrious classmates who have succeeded in several fields of endeavor.
Several years ago in a galaxy far away, Jamesetta Hawkins (commonly known as “Etta James”) lowered the boom on Beyonce’ Knowles for “singing her song” at one of the completely unnecessary and expensively wasteful formal balls on Inauguration day. She said the president was “not her president”; had “big ears”; and on and on she ranted and raved – then issued a statement that she had been “misunderstood”. It seems that everyone who heard her had taken her words “out of context.”
“I dunno”; it seemed pretty clear to me; but wonder why she didn’t say the same thing about Ella Fitzgerald’s rendition of “her song”, or Christina Aguilera’s, or Celene Dion’s? But she was “misunderstood”. Yeah, right!
Busted? No! “Misunderstood!”
Well, “I dunno”; seemed pretty clear to me.
I make my ministry out of being understood! I want everyone to know that it is abundantly clear – Jesus Christ is THE way to Heaven – THE ONLY way to heaven.
I love to write; as I hope comes through loud and clear; but whether that does or not, I surely want one thing to come through - writing these columns won’t get me to heaven, and reading them won’t get you there – but believing in Jesus Christ will – and does. I hope these columns can be used to get YOU to heaven – but only if they lead you to believe in and accept Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord.
Misunderstood? I don’t think so. Let Congress agitate itself with silly statements about whether or not to be energy-independent of OPEC Nations who hate us; and whether or not to spend my great-great-great grandchildren (not yet on the scene) into oblivion to make certain everybody gets plenty of “free stuff.”
Good grief, while some major business and charity executives are having to limit their salaries to six figures – we gotta pay to punch a $12 billion tunnel into New York City so more of their citizens can get on the road to Tennessee and Florida.
Oh, and then there’s this: they gotta have those votes to pass this stuff so they grant $1 billion to an organization who’s director is the wife of a senator who was on the fence.
Misunderstood? Yeah, Etta said she was and Congress will say they were – but let there be no misunderstanding the fact that Jesus Christ is Lord; and being saved through His shed blood is God’s only plan for Salvation.
Don’t misunderstand that! Your eternity is riding on that rail!
Tom Mooty has served Newport’s West End Baptist Church as its Supply Pastor, Interim Pastor, Guest Pastor, Pastor, Senior Pastor, and very, very, very Senior Pastor for a total of thirty three cumulative years; and writes this column for The Newport Plain Talk’s Wednesday and Weekend Editions. Please let the “Plain Talk” know your comments concerning this column.
