I live on a working dairy farm!
Work goes on all around me; and I love it! I could watch it go on all around me for hours on end!
My home on the working dairy farm has a great front porch where I can sit and study on sermons and lessons while surrounded by the knock-down gorgeousness of God’s Creation!
I have a built-in congregation too! Mostly women! Got a coupla guys thrown in for good measure. They are all the big four-legged garden variety cows that normally populate any normal working dairy farm.
But, my girls are unusual! They love it when I go out and practice my sermons and lessons. They spread the word; and began moving up to the front row of the congregation (imagine that). I don’t expect to have any of them respond to the invitation because of that whiz-banger of an electric fence ‘twixt them and me; but they tend to want to crowd up as close as possible to listen to the preacher.
One of them (I haven’t got him/her identified yet) is really into my sermons. He/she actually bellows out “Amen” every once in a while. I don’t rightly know how to spell “cow pasture English”; but I think he/she is saying something like this: “OooAooMenoo” which translates to “Amen” in preacher speak!
Hey, what can I tell you; I have to find the “amens” where ever I can; because, well you know, they are few and fer between this day and time.
Anyhow, he/she likes my preaching; so I suppose when I get too old to carry on the work here at the church . . . well maybe, I . . . could . . . maybe . . . get a small congregation . . . of – well you know!
Anyhow!
Imagine my surprise and shock and astonishment and flabbergastiness and – well, just plain disappointment when the boss man (who just happens to be my son-in-law) just decided (without asking me, I might add) to steal my congregation and move them over to where the grass was always greener and taller and plentiful and – well lusher!
Don’t get me wrong, I am happy for my girls to get to see the other side of their world (where – you know – the grass is always greener); but, I have been told my preaching has “gone down hill” lately – and I know why too – I don’t get to practice as much as an old geezer like me needs too in front of a living and willing audience.
How come I don’t get too?
Because my son-in-law stole my congregation!
That’s my story; and I’m sticking to it!
That reminds me of an illustration from another preacher’s real life. He was snowed out one Sunday and nobody came to church but him; and so, he threw open the window and shouted: “Hey out there! If you are looking for the answers, I have found them!”
He was getting ready to leave when a man tracked through the snow up to the front door; and asked the preacher if he was the man who shouted that he “had found the answers?” He said he was; and the man responded; “Would you tell me what answers you have found”?
And, you can guess the rest of the story!
In the meantime, let’s just keep on keeping on; and sounding out The Word of God to whomever – or whatever – will listen!
Somebody needs to know what – and more importantly, Who - we know!
Tom Mooty writes these columns for publication in the Thursday and Weekend Editions of the Newport (TN) Plain Talk. Mooty serves Newport’s West End Baptist Church as Senior Pastor; and appreciates your comments (especially the good ones).
