The parcel of land now the site of Cave Hill Missionary Baptist Church has been home to a religious edifice for over 150 years.
Marshall Wilson, who would cast his lot with the Union Army during the Civil War, is said to have hewn the logs for the original church building thought to have been constructed between 1861–1867.
The first pews were made of split longs and peg legs and had no backs. For many years, the building served the community as both a school and a church.
Apparently no formal church minutes were kept during this time. If so, they have not been found. Most preachers of the day were circuit riders who traveled from one community to another, stopping first here and then there to offer their religious talents to a congregation. Services were held on a rather haphazard basis.
Around the turn of the century, according to a short historical sketch of the church’s history, the “congregation got weak and sorta scattered for a while.” Many parishioners began attending Wilsonville Baptist Church a short distance away. However, the log Cave Church structure continued to be used as a school.
Around 1909, the original log building was replaced by a second wooden structure. Again no regular services were held, but Chlora Wilson Rea, a granddaughter of Marshall Wilson, said that she was saved there during revival services in 1910. She was 15 years old at the time.
In 1917, a Sunday School was organized with classes meeting on Sunday afternoons. Chlora Wilson, then unmarried, was one of the teachers. On August 3, 1919, Chlora and Silas Rea were married in the building.
The church was restored on July 15, 1923, when a group from Second Baptist Church (now Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church) met with members of the Cave Hill community and organized Cave Hill Missionary Baptist Church with 15 members. On July 22, 1923, Rev. W.P. Holt was elected as the congregation’s first pastor.
Since 1923, the building has only been used as a church. The second building, also of logs, was used until 1948, when Rev. E.F. Sprinkle began urging the members to begin work on a new building.
Mary Wilson Lane, a sister of Chlora Wilson Rea and known to the congregation as “Aunt Mary,” recalled, “At the time the congregation felt they could not build a new church, but Rev. Sprinkle never gave up and he even helped construct the building.”
A painting of the original church hangs in the main sanctuary, and another painting, this one of the building in 1948, hangs in the fellowship hall.
In 1970, major renovation work on the church was completed with indoor plumbing added and the exterior bricked. Since then, a baptistry has been added and a fellowship hall built.
Adjacent to the church is a large cemetery, with some tombstones handmade and dating to Civil War times. It is thought by some that the cemetery began as a family burying group for the Isaac and Abigail (Wilhoit) Raines family and that over the years the graveyard gradually became the church cemetery.
In recent years, the cemetery has been enlarged, and the church parking lot paved.
Many ministers have served the congregation during its century and a half of service to the community. Current pastor Rev. James Suggs came to the church in 1982 and with the exception of a five-year period has led the congregation since that time.
