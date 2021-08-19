In the ministry, we preachers sometimes tie several sermons together under an overall theme of – well whatever: You know; “The Second Coming of Christ”, “The Christian Life”, “How to Learn to Love your Mother-in-Law”, Etc, Etc, Etc.
So, I reckon it is allowable that us columnist types can do the same??? Ok???
How about an overall theme of “Going Back To the Place?"
I thought you would be overjoyed at that; seeing as how my normal box-car load of letters increases to several box-car loads when I write about “Them Days”, “Those Places,” or something like that!
Note: When I refer to a box-car, I am referring to the afore-mentioned model train type box-car – just to set the record straight.
What? Surely you didn’t think I was talking about a big . . . well you know! Of course, I would be willing to spend some of my precious time reading your comments . . .
I recently made a business call to my Heart Doctor. I can’t pronounce his name; but all of his many patients simply call him “Dr. Anthony”. His office in Newport is up in the Physician’s Building at the Hospital; and you all know by now that that building is built on what was our hard red clay football practice field across the street from our High School.
Dr. Anthony is a genial sort; makes you feel important; that is until he tells you the truth; which he did! He told me I needed to bear down on my exercising and lose some weight! The nerve of that guy!
My thoughts went back to the place we were standing when he said that – right where I led the football team in workouts (or maybe it was the other way around – I forget after so long a time).
We were standing near where I totally devastated several big dudes in “one-on-one” drills – or maybe it was the other way around – I forget after – well you know.
Right over there was “The Hill” (which is still there, but covered with beautiful grass now). It was hard, red clay back in the day; and we generally finished off the day’s practice with a couple of runs up and down that hill. I always led the guys – or maybe it was the other way around; you know.
After the wind sprints, right about where the Hospital ICU is now; and I had finished leading the rest of the guys – or maybe it was – well you know. It is quite practical that the ICU is located right there!
As you might have guessed; I was the fastest guy on the 4th string (since I was the only guy on the 4th string); and my blazing speed of 40 yards in 4 minutes is a record that still stands!
These are all my recollections; and I’m sticking with them – or maybe it was the other way around!
Anyway, it was good to go back to that place!
I have a million of “those places”; so I’ll meet you on the FiveMinute Party Line again some day.
One place to which I don’t have to go back is an old rugged hill outside ancient Jerusalem; where there once stood an old rugged cross; and, although I have been back there, it was not necessary because Jesus did the job so thoroughly there that my salvation has been complete ever since that time in 1965.
If you have been to that Old Rugged Cross on that Old Rugged Hill, I know you are happy you did!
If you have not, and maybe do not know how; I do; and I’d be willing to share!
Tom Mooty has served Newport’s West End Baptist Church as its Supply Pastor, Interim Pastor, Guest Pastor, Pastor, Senior Pastor, and very, very, very Senior Pastor for a total of thirty three cumulative years; and writes this column for The Newport Plain Talk’s Wednesday and Weekend Editions. Please let the “Plain Talk” know your comments concerning this column.
