Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, located at 225 White Oak Avenue, in its beginning years was called Colored Baptist Church.
Records indicate it was an 1891 product of the Jones-Randolph subdivision, a part of Newport now known as Jones Hill.
While oral tradition indicates the church was established about 1892 or 1893, no written records are available before 1896, and thus the church uses that as the year of Macedonia’s beginning.
A mere 30 years had passed since the end of the Civil War, and Cocke County’s African-American citizens embraced the freedom to establish their own houses of worship. Many white citizens also stepped forward with monetary donations to help such projects along the road to success.
Macedonia’s first church building was completed in 1898.
Rev. Tillman Swagerty, if not the organizing pastor, was certainly instrumental in Macedonia’s conception and early worship services.
The son of Andy and Maria Swagerty, Rev. Swagerty was born 22 March 1852, probably on the Swagerty plantation which covered much of Eastport and the Jimtown area. His mother’s death certificate states she was the daughter of Pompey Fine and Afraca Smith.
Rev. Swagerty would have well remembered the day James Swagerty called his slaves together and informed them of their freedom.
Rev. Swagerty married Alice Williams, who was born July 11, 1851, and died November 8, 1932.
The next recorded minister at Macedonia was a Rev. Thompson, called in 1903, then Rev. E. P. Harris.
On June 6, 1905, S. E. Buxton updated church records and listed Deacon H. Barton, stewards M. Dawkins, I. S. Marshall, J. W. Rice, W. M. Susong, who was licensed on June 4, 1905, and T. A. Swagerty, who was ordained.
Early women in the church included Emma Barton, Elizzie Barton, Mary E. Dawkins, Mary Epps, Alice Marshall, Alice Swagerty, Martha Wilson, and Maggie Woods.
Deceased members recorded at this time were Charlotte Howell, Mollie McMahan, and Frankie Thomas.
Macedonia’s first sexton, hired in 1909, was paid $1.00 per month.
Rev. Swagerty recorded a discussion held in 1908 regarding “beautifying the church,” and the first repairs to the building are mentioned in 1910.
At this time, the church was painted, new windows and doors were installed, and the roof was repaired.
The church also had pews built at a cost of $26.85.
Of significance are the many references in the church minutes to rallies held by the church to pay for repairs, utilities, and coal and to finance delegates to various conventions.
As the years passed, Macedonia suffered growing pains, but continued to thrive. In 1911, Pastor Harris, disappointed in the deacons’ lack of responsibility, read “Qualities of a Deacon” during a business meeting.
During the World War I era, the church appointed a committee to investigate individuals who were preaching without a license. One of these was “Brother Susong,” who admitted to his “wrongdoing,” but countered that he was “called to preach and could not wait for the church to license him considering Macedonia only met one Sunday per month.”
The 1920s were a period of growth for Macedonia. For some time, a church in Del Rio had served members of the black community living there, but it was destroyed by fire.
This was also a time when many Blacks living in the outlying parts of Cocke County began moving into Newport (or to other cities) in search of better employment and educational opportunities.
Several of these Del Rio families transferred their memberships to Macedonia, including the Buxtons, Bryants, and Codys. By 1925, Macedonia’s membership swelled to 52.
At times, financial hardships left the membership unable to pay the pastor’s salary of $3 or $4, yet the church continued to grow. Rev. Harris decided to divide the church into “two clubs,” Jones Hill and Jaybird, in order to have two separate groups responsible for fundraising. Their first order of business was to buy the pastor a new set of clothes, and a $2 donation from a church at Mascot helped make this possible.
In January of 1925, when Macedonia’s pulpit was declared “empty,” a pulpit committee, composed of Leon Dockery, Mattie Garrett, and George Linder, nominated Rev. G. W. Williams. Elected February 15, 1925, he served through 1927.
He was paid $10 per month, plus he also received an additional $1.60 to pay his train fare from Asheville to Newport and back.
The church was referred to as Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church for the first time in an association letter dated July 1925.
Clarence Askew, William Buxton, Alice Marshall, and Essie Marshall were the first Usher Board, and in 1927 Macedonia hosted the Bethel District Association for the first time.
Recognizing the importance of education, early on Macedonia supported Nelson Merry College in Jefferson City, and throughout the 1930s gathered a penny collection for education.
The Baptist Young Peoples Union was organized in 1925, and in 1941, The Men’s Club was founded to help with expenses.
In 1946, structural changes improved the church, with the addition of indoor restrooms, a baptistry, and a choir room. Now the church could hold baptisms inside in any weather. Earlier baptisms were held in the French Broad River.
This building served until the early 1970s, when a building fund was established. The new building was completed in 1977.
Other pastors serving during these years included Rev. Bragg, Rev. Machen, and Rev. C. J. Mize.
The children of J. W. Rice donated a piano in memory of their father, a deacon, their mother, and their sister. The children of Oray Dykes presented the sacrament table in her memory, and in 1984, Dion Dykes painted the beautiful mural behind the baptistry.
Following the resignation of Rev. Mize in 1995, after thirty-five years of service, Rev. James Billings was called to Macedonia, and in November was installed as the church’s twelfth pastor. In recognition of his service, the church honored Rev. Mize by establishing the Rev. C. J. Mize Scholarship Fund in June of 1995.
When Macedonia celebrated its centennial in June of 1996, Ernestine Kyle had been a member of the church for 70 years, joining when she was 16. Perhaps she summed up the importance of Macedonia in Newport’s community the best when she said, “In a way the church has been my life. When I miss church, I miss everything that day.”
Today Rev. Jesse L. Jones, Jr. is the church pastor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.