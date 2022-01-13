So many of you keep asking about our Easter Program; I reckon I better bring you up to speed.
A couple of years ago, I just could not “get with it” as far as writing the script is concerned. There wasn’t anything wrong; I just couldn’t say I had the leadership of The Lord in scripting the Easter Drama for the Easter Holy Day that was fast approaching.
I told the Church of my dilemma; and asked them to pray with me and for me that I could get the script written. They prayed, I prayed; but nothing came; and I finally told them; I just couldn’t get it together; and felt it was best that we cancel the Drama for that year.
There were a couple of groans; but they accepted that as “God’s Will.”
It’s a timing thing; but it is really very simple. The script has to be written by November or December (at the latest) of the year before the Easter date. And it is even better if we get it done by September or October.
But, it didn’t get written; and I had no leadership – none – nothing - as to what to do; and so, that January, (I forget the years), we just agreed not to have an Easter Drama.
And then, BAM; COVID-19 hit our nation like a ton of bricks; and we saw that we wouldn’t have been able to have done the Drama even if we had the script!
God is so neat about stuff like that!
As my mind goes back (it goes away at times); I can remember being led to start moving toward video services and streaming and all sorts of stuff and things like that. And then, BOOM, COVID-19 hit and we were looking into streaming and video services and all sorts of things like that.
Did I tell you that God is really neat about stuff like that!
I didn’t know; nobody knew that COVID-19 was going to deal such a hard lick and churches were going to have to reconsider live services and things like that – but God knew and we were ready when the COVID hit!
I just think it is wonderful to know that The God of all Gods is concerned about us right here in FiveMinuteVille Churches!
And so, I am very pleased to announce to you that we are moving full speed ahead with plans for our Easter Drama for April, 2022. We are even planning a Matinee Presentation on a Sunday Afternoon a week before Easter just for you folks who asked for an extra presentation.
About that!
About a year ago, we were led to begin making plans to install “blackout shades” so we could control the lighting in the Main Auditorium; but, at that time, who knew we were going to be led to do a Matinee?
Oh yeah, that’s right! God knew!
So, write the dates down in your calendars; and let’s meet at West End Baptist for a presentation of the Easter Message in Dramatic form: April 10 (Matinee), April 15, 16, and 17, 2022.
Isn’t it wonderful to know that our God is in charge; and we are on the winning side as we just simply follow Him?
You are following Him, aren’t you?
You’re not?
You don’t know how to enlist on His Team?
Hey! I know how; and I’ll be happy to help!
I can promise you this; you’ll never be sorry you became a Believer and a Follower of The Lord Jesus The Christ!
God bless you!
Tom Mooty writes these columns for the Wednesday and Weekend Editions of “The Newport Plain Talk”; and appreciates your comments. Write to the editor, or contact Mooty at P.O. Box 851, Newport, TN 37822 or e-mail tommooty15@gmail.com. “Brother Tom” serves as pastor to Newport’s West End Baptist Church.
