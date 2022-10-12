Located 2 1/2 miles north of Parrottsville, Tennessee on Highway 340 North is Harned Chapel United Methodist Church.
Samuel Harned, born in Woodbridge, New Jersey on February 24, 1765, had a tremendous influence on what was to be the first Harned Chapel Methodist Church. Samuel traveled to East Tennessee, fell in love with the hills, married Rachael Crowe, purchased land in what is now known as the Harned Chapel community and settled down. Harned also traveled with and hosted Bishop Francis Asbury when he visited in East Tennessee.
The first Harned’s Chapel Church, it is believed, was built around 1890 at a spot across the state road from the present church where the pavilion is now located.
Harmon Fancher and others were instrumental in its construction and Mr. Fancher also built the pews. Land for the church was donated by the Harned family.
Annette Harned Berney, a current member of the Harned’s Chapel United Methodist Church, is a direct descendent of Samuel Harned.
The pastors during those days traveled by horseback with saddle packs and were very poor. They were houseguests during their visits to preach.
In 1929, Mrs. Laura Harned donated land for the present building. A Greeneville contractor oversaw the project and the ladies of the church sold eggs and chickens to help pay the costs. The ladies also picked up rocks and stones for the foundation construction. The new church was completed in the spring of 1930 and Pastor Jacob Franklin Reed presided at the dedication service.
Once the new church was dedicated, the old church was converted into a mill by Denton Fowler and his son Alden Fowler (church members). In later years, the building was torn down and salvageable portions of the old church were used in the new church building. Some of the most noticeable objects are the altar pegs from the old church being placed in the altar of the present church.
Numerous furniture and service pieces have been provided by members and those close to the church. Dedication plaques are affixed to many pieces.
Historical points of interest include the old pot-bellied stove (provided by Fowlers of Knoxville) which warmed many a congregation during the services in years gone by. Electricity was installed in the church in 1947 by Mel Stokely.
The present pews purchased in the early 50’s were made in northeast Tennessee. Bonnie Carlyle of Parrottsville donated the organ. Church carpeting, pew cushions and the altar rail were added during the tenure of Rev. Rick Spell. Rev. Larry Edmonds built a wall in the basement to enclose a closet during his tenure. The stained glass window in the altar wall was installed during the tenure of Rev. Charles Davis. The resurfacing of the church steps and porch were done during the tenure of Rev. Ron Gough. The installation of a tin roof, vinyl siding on the church exterior, sign, paving the church parking lot across the road and the beautiful pavilion located across the road with landscaping and floral settings have enhanced the beauty and utility of the church properties and grounds.
The steeple was added in October 2000. Mrs. Fisher (Ann Smith) McAllister donated the steeple in memory of her husband, her mother, Ina Sue (Driskill) Smith, and her father, Charles “Charlie” Albert Smith.
New decorator pillars were installed in front of the sanctuary by the United Methodist Women in 2008.
Steps were added in 2009 to the main entrance. In 2012, the front steps were refinished with a knock down finish and painted, with installation of new hand rails.
Committed to the spreading of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and the Doctrine of the United Methodist Church, an open invitation is extended to all who wish to come, visit and worship with the people of Harned’s Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.