Harned's
PHOTO SUBMITTED

Located 2 1/2 miles north of Parrottsville, Tennessee on Highway 340 North is Harned Chapel United Methodist Church.

Samuel Harned, born in Woodbridge, New Jersey on February 24, 1765, had a tremendous influence on what was to be the first Harned Chapel Methodist Church. Samuel traveled to East Tennessee, fell in love with the hills, married Rachael Crowe, purchased land in what is now known as the Harned Chapel community and settled down. Harned also traveled with and hosted Bishop Francis Asbury when he visited in East Tennessee.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.