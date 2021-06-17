Hi there!
Been awhile since we gathered around the ole’ party line and chewed the fat!
My bad!
I didn’t just get lazy; no, I didn’t just get that way; hey; I’ve always been lazy!
I didn’t just get behind; no, I didn’t just get that way; hey, I’ve always been behind!
Behind the times; behind the eight ball; behind the styles; behind the scenes; behind the curve, the wheel, the counter, the schedule, etc. etc.
But, with your permission; and that of the fine folks down at “FiveMinuteVille”, I’m back; and I hope you enjoy more endless meandering verbiage with a point-at-the-end!
I was watching the NASA Channel the other night. (Yeah, I know; I have heard it from several well-meaning friends); but I saw a title on there I wanted to see.
It was the regarding the first moon landing on Apollo 11; and the re-docking of the “Lunar Lander” (“Eagle”) back up to the Apollo “Mother Craft” (“Columbia”) after the 21 hours and 36 minutes on the moon. Astronaut Michael Collins got the word that Astronauts Armstrong and Aldrin had fired their return rocket and were headed back up to join him for the trip back home.
So, Collins turned on his trusty video camera and begin shooting minute after minute of footage of the moon passing under the spacecraft; endless miles and miles of footage; and, yes, I was watching it, looking for the “Eagle”.
And, then; and then; I saw a little out-of-focus blob, which turned into an out-of-focus spot; turned into a little light; which turned into a lunar lander; which headed right for me in my spacecraft; and hard docked!
And the rest, as they say, is history, ending with three red and white parachutes headed right toward the USS Hornet! Score a big point (go on, give ‘em two points) for my “peeps” at NASA.
The thought is this; sometimes, we get out of focus in our every day activities; and, although we think we are “purty good”; we need to see ourselves as God sees us – and loves us – even though we are little bitty “blobs” on the scheme of universe-wide population.
The God of the Universe; the Lord of all there is – seen and unseen – loves you and allowed His Son to die for you to forgive you of all your sins!
WOW!
That means something! I mean; that means something Big – really BIG!
Have you accepted His Love?
Don’t know how? I do; and I will share!
Tom Mooty has served Newport’s West End Baptist Church as its Supply Pastor and Interim Pastor and Guest Pastor and Pastor and Senior Pastor and very, very, very Senior Pastor for a total of thirty three cumulative years; and, at your request, is back writing this column for The Newport Plain Talk’s Wednesday and Weekend Editions. Please let the “Plain Talk” know your comments concerning this column.
