Stop me if you have heard this one; but after writing almost 3,000 of these columnistic mis-masterpieces (actually 2,990) for two newspapers in this area (not counting several in Morgan County), I tend to lose track after awhile.
So, as I said, “Stop me if you’ve heard this one."
Bobby (“The Music Man”) probably spent 37 of his 56 years practicing his music on the big old upright piano in the Fred and Jo Mooty Fifth Street home.
He played and played, and practiced and practiced; and probably became pretty good at it too. One piece he liked to play was one that I have long since forgotten the title; but he took it to Birmingham when we all went to visit our grandparents (mom’s mom and dad).
As soon as we got the stuff unloaded from the Studebaker Commander Four Door, he headed for the even bigger and older upright piano and started banging out that song. I think he probably had just about got it right by then; and so he took a break.
That’s when the next-door neighbor girl came in. Don’t remember her name, but I heard that her dad and my mom stepped out a time or two “back in the day!”
Anyway, she sat down at the piano, saw that music, and started playing “that song” as she said, “For the first time I ever saw it” – and she nailed it!
That’s when I had an “Ah Ha” moment. Music is written with all kinds of squiggly lines and symbols and numbers and foreign languages; but they all mean something to a musician. Years later, when I took up the trumpet in the Newport Grammar School band, I began to see that for myself.
An “Ah Ha” moment is when you see something or learn something that was there all the while, but you just didn’t realize it.
A piece of music that was written for the “parlor harpsichord” back in the dark ages can be played by a three-piece band or a full fledged orchestra today because it is written with all those lines and numbers and letters and symbols and foreign languages to be picked up and passed on down.
I know; I know; you already knew that; and I do too – now – but I didn’t way back then; so give me a break – it was an “AH HA” moment.
I remember when I realized something that I had heard and read and seen for years – but I just had not appropriated it into my own personal database!
Somebody ask me what it was!
Ok, I’ll tell you! It was that Jesus The Christ actually went to a cross and died for ME! Oh I knew He died for YOU and HE and SHE and THEY and THEM; but – “AH HA” – He died for ME; and that makes all the difference in the world.
And it is my joy to be able to tell people who knew me “back then” that it’s different now. That was a different Tommy, Tom, and George (and other nicknames that fell by the wayside)!
And it can be different for everyone! You just have to step up to the plate and receive it through your repentance and faith!
And then – and then – and then – “AH HA” - Welcome to the Family!
Tom Mooty writes these columns for the Wednesday and Weekend Editions of “The Newport Plain Talk”; and appreciates your comments. Write to the editor, or contact Mooty at P.O. Box 851, Newport, TN 37822 or e-mail tommooty15@gmail.com. “Brother Tom” serves as pastor to Newport’s West End Baptist Church.
