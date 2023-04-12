While the quit claim deed for Basinger Chapel Missionary Baptist Church was issued in 1949, the church’s history stretches farther back in time to the days of horses and buggies, log buildings, and no electricity.
In the 1800s, Emanuel Basinger, a son of Joseph Basinger, gave land for a building to be used for school and religious purposes.
The original building was constructed of immense logs, probably cut from the property and hewn into the proper shape for building.
As the year’s passed, this building became outdated and a new frame structure was erected.
In 1949, the Cocke County Board of Education closed the school and the students were then bussed to Parrottsville.
Members of the Cocke County Board of Education — Leslie Carlisle, Fred Jones, E. H. (Buzz) Kennedy, Charlie Moore, L. F. Wild, Dewey Webb, Luther Strange, and J. C. Fowler — ”for the sum of one dollar” conveyed the property to the Rev. Tillman Holt and “trustees of the Missionary Baptist Church of Basinger’s Chapel Church,” namely D. W. Kropff, M. F. Parks, and B. W. Holt.
Church members, now holding a deed to the property, could then qualify for a loan for improvements.
At some point, the original log building was dismantled, and the logs sawn into lumber that was then recycled into use in the new building.
The deed, dated December 19, 1949, describes the property’s boundaries as beginning at “a small buckeye.” Other points include the “headwaters of Clay Creek,” “...to a persimmon,”.. .”to the center of the creek...measuring about one-fourth acre...”
Esther H. Bible, then the Cocke County Board of Education’s secretary, notarized the document, and J. R. Holt, Register of Deeds, recorded the transaction on August 5, 1950.
Rev. Holt is still fondly remembered for his dedication to his work at the church. Members in the late 1940s and early 1950s recall him walking from his home below Liberty Hill, arriving in time for Sunday morning services. He would then stay with a local family during the afternoon.
Of the few cars in the neighborhood, two belonged to Burgett Holt and George Stinson.
Mary Stinson Mincy recalls her grandfather Stinson didn’t know how to drive, but furnished the car and gas and rode with the driver the fetch Rev. Holt.
During summers, revivals were held, beginning on a Sunday and continuing until the next Sunday. Rev. Holt walked to the church, stopped and cleaned the dust off his shoes before entering the house of worship, and then preached. Rather than returning home each night, he boarded with various families through the week, and when the revival closed, someone would take him home.
Another preacher of this era was Hack Dyke.
Tillman Holt pastored the church for sixteen years. Other ministers included John Collins, Forest Shropshire, Doug Messer, Bill Ball, Darrell Stultz, Beecher Lane, and J. L. Sutton.
In October 1990, Rev. Franklin Wine was called as pastor and continues to serve Basinger Chapel in this capacity today.
During his tenure, he, along with several members, have remodeled the church, adding two Sunday School rooms, two bathrooms, and digging a well so that the church could have water.
A fellowship hall with cedar paneling trim, donated by Linda Stokes, was added. Loy Wine paid for the well.
Stokes also donated a piano, which continues to be used. A heating and air-conditioning systems was installed in 1994.
Basinger Chapel continues to serve its community in many ways. All are invited.
