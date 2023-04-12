Basinger Chapel's first building was a log structure
FILE PHOTO

While the quit claim deed for Basinger Chapel Missionary Baptist Church was issued in 1949, the church’s history stretches farther back in time to the days of horses and buggies, log buildings, and no electricity.

In the 1800s, Emanuel Basinger, a son of Joseph Basinger, gave land for a building to be used for school and religious purposes.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.