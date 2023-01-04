Pleasant Grove Baptist founded in 'Uncle Billy Vinson's' home
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, located next to the Pigeon River in the Edwina community, was organized in May of 1838 in the log home of William Vinson.

Known as “Uncle Billy,” Vinson was born about 1777 and died November 26, 1870, at the age of 93. He and his first wife, the former Lydia Coleman (1778 — 1840), amassed about 1,000 acres of fertile river bottom land, some of which remains in the hands of their descendants today.

