Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, located next to the Pigeon River in the Edwina community, was organized in May of 1838 in the log home of William Vinson.
Known as “Uncle Billy,” Vinson was born about 1777 and died November 26, 1870, at the age of 93. He and his first wife, the former Lydia Coleman (1778 — 1840), amassed about 1,000 acres of fertile river bottom land, some of which remains in the hands of their descendants today.
Over the decades, the Vinson’s original log home was enlarged to accommodate their growing family and modernized with the changing times. Eventually named to the National Register of Historic Places, the dwelling is now in poor condition.
In 1838, the congregation of what would become Pleasant Grove Baptist Church met in the Vinson home, and “Uncle Billy” was “received by experience” into membership.
Initially members met in one another’s homes until a log building was erected on land given by Vinson. This building stood near the river, just below the present structure.
On 15 June 1869, Uncle Billy deeded property to the church for a new building.
Elder Joseph Manning, the first pastor, held that position for 40 years, resigning in September of 1878.
Samuel Kelley, William Vinson, Reuben Coffey, and John Weaver were the first deacons.
Through the years, the church records have been faithfully recorded by the following clerks: G. E. McNabb (1838), A. Swagerty (1847), Edwin Allen (1849), William Wood (1858), R. A. McNabb (1865), W. V. Fine (1876), A. A. Vinson (1879), Thornton Wood (1880), S. R. McSween (1882), J. C. Vinson (1884-1929), Myrtle Treece Hickey (1936), Minnie Treece Roberts (1938), Everett Parks (1953), Roy Burnett (1964), and Everett Parks (1969).
In March of 1874, a building committee was appointed to plan the funding of a new building. Committee members included James McNabb, chairman, William Swagerty, J. C. Murray, John Baker, and secretary Amanda Clevenger. Upon the completion of this building, the older long structure was given to the Wilton Springs community for a school.
Church records also show that in 1874, the church voted to start a Sunday School.
In its early years, the church flourished with a growing number of members. The congregation sponsored several beginning churches in other parts of the county.
A century later, 1974, this building was renovated. First, the building was turned from facing east to face south. Additions included an educational wing with three floors of Sunday School rooms, a baptistry and a choir loft.
The exterior was bricked. The original auditorium remains.
Wendell Inman, Wayne Vinson, L. S. Wood, Shirley Roberts and Dorothy Parks served on the building committee during this time.
Other improvements in more recent times include the paving of the church parking lot and the creation of a beautiful walking track.
Today, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church remains a welcoming spiritual home for all who enter.
