Here’s another in our continuing saga of “Going Back To The Place” Columns for your reading (endurance) or (pleasure) – (pick one). I surely hope you (endure) or (enjoy) it – (pick one).
Growing up across Lincoln Avenue from the Frogpond was truly an experience, to say the least. Especially when you consider that my two older peeps were “The Big Ugly” and “The Music Man”; otherwise known as Freddy and Bobby.
They showed no mercy to little Tommy; but I had my moments when I got my licks in.
Like the time when we were playing “Hoopy-Hide” or what might have been known to you more dignified types out there in FiveMinuteVille as “Hide and Go Seek”; but I digress!
Seemed like I was always “it”; and always being left alone in the “forest primeval” which stretched from here to there and all across the top and bottom of our little world. They would leave me at “home base” (usually “that big tree” that is no longer with us) and told to wait one minute then “come and find us.”
I never had a watch; and since “Sesame Street” was miles and years down the pike, I couldn’t remember how long a “minute” was exactly; so one day, I was wanting to “get out of Dodge” where all those creepy crawlers were around “that big ole tree”; and so, I waited the aforementioned “minute” by counting - to twelve! That’s right – to twelve!
Well, that’s what every clock in the known civilized world had as how long a minute was – (you just look at the face); so I counted to twelve and caught “The Big Ugly” and “The Music Man” and other assorted neighborhood types with lightning-like precision!
Yeah, I cheated; but that was ok; they deserved it!
As they say, “Time Passes When You’re Having Fun.”
Like the big old grandfather clock that struck thirteen; and when the man heard it, he told his wife to “Get up, get up, get up quick; because it’s later than it’s ever been.”
When leads me to say: “It’s later than it’s ever been” as far as eternity is concerned too.
The King is coming; and we don’t know when; but “it’s later than it’s ever been before”; and time is running out.
If you are ever going to make your peace with God; “it’s later than it’s ever been before”.
If there is anything you need to do to be ready when Jesus comes, “It’s later than it’s ever been before”.
And, like in Noah’s day; when the time ran out; and it was “later than it had ever been before”; the door was shut and nobody else got in the ark. It was too late!
Is it too late for you? No, not yet; but someday it will be!
Better make your plans and preparations to meet The King; because He is coming; and “It’s later than it’s ever been before”.
Don’t know how to get ready? I do; and I will share!
Tom Mooty has served Newport’s West End Baptist Church for a total of thirty three cumulative years. He has served as Secretary and Vice President of the Tennessee Baptist Pastor’s Conference; and writes this column for The Newport Plain Talk’s Wednesday and Weekend Editions. Please let the “Plain Talk” know your comments concerning this column.
