Ok gang, it’s “pet peeve” time on the old party line.
We have these all-news channels on television; you know the 24/7/365 networks where all they have is news – and some talking heads asking leading questions; and then shouting down their guests because they didn’t get the answer they wanted.
Everybody talks at once; and everybody (that is still trying to stay tuned in) hears it all; but nobody understands a thing that anybody said.
I guess one of my most favorite pet peeves is the time honored expression, “In the ten seconds we have left …”. Gimme a break, these people have exactly the same amount of time that the President has to lead this country – actually, they have more time than he has because they switch hit and run all day and night long.
So, in a word to the 24/7/365 networks: invite the guests, sure; but give us all a break and don’t try to schedule one every two minutes; let the message go out (though not as boring as C-SPAN).
I have done a little bit of television work; and have been called in at 5 a.m. to help set up a 7:12 a.m. interview with one of the officials of our Southern Baptist Convention on the morning shows. It takes a long time; and the person has to sit there in make-up and preparation for two hours (probably on average) and then stand there on camera for focus, white balance, black burst, audio check, and background check to go live on camera and answer a question or two; then hear the famous line: “In the ten seconds we have left…”; and then, “Thank you for coming in.”
Good grief, if he or she has something I need to hear, let me hear it without all the ego-tripping talking heads getting in the way!
Then, there was that famous line by O’Reilly; “I’ll give you the last word”; and when you took the last word, he came back into the “no spin zone” with his two cents worth of spinning. Good grief, if I have the “last word”, let me have it like you promised.
Several years ago, there were numerous complaints about all the shouting used car salesmen; and now, it’s the same thing with 24 hour news.
Reminds me of the church where four people were in attendance: Anybody, Somebody, Nobody, and Everybody. Somebody thought Everybody was going to do the work; Everybody thought Anybody would do it; and Anybody thought either Somebody or Everybody would git ‘r done; and so who did the work? That’s right! Nobody!
Church ought to be a place where the Word of God goes out clearly and cleanly; with no confusion getting in the mix. Church ought to be a place where Everybody is involved; where Anybody is welcomed; where Everybody is Somebody; and where Nobody is left out!
Church ought to be a place where Jesus Christ is Lord and is lifted up for all to see and understand.
Church is not a reality show where only the fittest survive; it is not a lottery where only the “winners” are included; it is not a dictatorship where only the chosen are listed.
As my pastor said years ago: Church should be a fellowship, not a battleship. After all, “the destroyer” is looking for battleships to sink!
My point? Souls are in the balance and time is rapidly running out! We have neither place nor time to argue and fuss; but have to get the message out that Jesus saves!
I think I heard that; and I believe I understand it.
How about you?
Tom Mooty has served Newport’s West End Baptist Church as its Supply Pastor, Interim Pastor, Guest Pastor, Pastor, Senior Pastor, and very, very, very Senior Pastor for a total of thirty three cumulative years; and writes this column for The Newport Plain Talk’s Wednesday and Weekend Editions. Please let the “Plain Talk” know your comments concerning this column.
