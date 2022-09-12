Located two-and-a-half miles north of Parrottsville on Highway 340 North is Harned Chapel United Methodist Church.
The bright white church and adjacent cemetery are the result of many families' efforts. The original Harned Cemetery is just up the road a piece and atop a beautiful hill overlooking the hills of this farm community.
Samuel Harned, born in Woodbridge, New Jersey on February 24, 1765, had a tremendous influence on what was to be the first Harned Chapel Methodist Church. Samuel traveled to East Tennessee, fell in love with the hills, married Rachael Crowe, purchased land in what is now known as the Harned Chapel community and settled down. Harned also traveled with and hosted Bishop Francis Asbury when he visited in East Tennessee.
The first Harned's Chapel Church, it is believed, was built around 1890 at a spot across the state road from the present church where the pavilion is now located.
Harmon Fancher and others were instrumental in its construction and Mr. Fancher also built the pews. Land for the church was donated by the Harned family.
Annette Harned Berney, a current member of the Harned's Chapel United Methodist Church, is a direct descendent of Samuel Harned.
The pastors during those days traveled by horseback with saddle packs and were very poor. They were houseguests during their visits to preach.
In 1929, Mrs. Laura Harned donated land for the present building. A Greeneville contractor oversaw the project and the ladies of the church sold eggs and chickens to help pay the costs. The ladies also picked up rocks and stones for the foundation construction. The new church was completed in the spring of 1930 and Pastor Jacob Franklin Reed presided at the dedication service.
During that period, the old cemetery on the Harned Farm was used by the church. In 1937, Kathyleen Roberts (adopted daughter of Laura Harned) donated the land adjacent to the new church building for a cemetery. The first person buried in the new cemetery was Robert Bruce Smith on May 30, 1937.
The Roberts family sold cemetery plots in the new cemetery before the land was actually donated to the community with Jack Smith, son of Robert Bruce Smith, and Loys Harned named as Trustees.
One point of interest on the church land deed is the provision that if the property ever ceases to be used for church purposes, the land will revert back to the heirs of the Kathyleen Roberts family.
Once the new church was dedicated, the old church was converted into a mill by Denton Fowler and his son Alden Fowler (church members). In later years, the building was torn down and salvageable portions of the old church were used in the new church building. Some of the most noticeable objects are the altar pegs from the old church being placed in the altar of the present church.
Numerous furniture and service pieces have been provided by members and those close to the church. Dedication plaques are affixed to many pieces.
Historical points of interest include the old pot-bellied stove (provided by Fowlers of Knoxville) which warmed many a congregation during the services in years gone by. Electricity was installed in the church in 1947 by Mel Stokely.
The present pews purchased in the early 50's were made in northeast Tennessee. Bonnie Carlyle of Parrottsville donated the organ. Church carpeting, pew cushions and the altar rail were added during the tenure of Rev. Rick Spell. Rev. Larry Edmonds built a wall in the basement to enclose a closet during his tenure. The stained glass window in the altar wall was installed during the tenure of Rev. Charles Davis. The resurfacing of the church steps and porch were done during the tenure of Rev. Ron Gough. The installation of a tin roof, vinyl siding on the church exterior, sign, paving the church parking lot across the road and the beautiful pavilion located across the road with landscaping and floral settings have enhanced the beauty and utility of the church properties and grounds.
The steeple was added in October 2000. Mrs. Fisher (Ann Smith) McAllister donated the steeple in memory of her husband, her mother, Ina Sue (Driskill) Smith, and her father, Charles "Charlie" Albert Smith.
The handicap ramp and door were added in May 2001. A dedication service was held June 3, 2001 to dedicate several additions to the church and property. The pastor, Rev. Ron Gough, led the dedication.
In April 2003, renovation in the kitchen began. A new water heater, stove, sink and cabinets replaced the old. New tile replaced the vinyl covering on the floor. Mike Johnson did most of the work in the kitchen with some help from other members of the church and donated the tile.
The last portion of our church parking lot was finally paved in August 2003. To update the entire parking lot, sealing the old pavement and painting parking spaces were completed August 29, 2003.
Tommy Holt and his son, Andy, completed the sealing and painting of the parking lot at a cost of $1028.20. Mr. Holt donated $100.00, which paid for the painting of the parking spaces bringing the total cost to $928.20. Dedication of the parking lot was held September 7, 2003, prior to our church service. Rev. Ron Adams led the dedication.
The rewiring of the church sanctuary was completed in 2003. Included was the installation of a new breaker box which was relocated from the outside of the building to the inside of the basement area.
New doors were installed in the main entrance of the church May 2004. These doors were donated by Harold Kilgore in memory of his mother, Ellen Kilgore Overton and stepfather, Joe Overton. Dedication of the doors was held in July 2004.
A sound system was purchased and installed August 2004.
A new piano was purchased in September 2004. The old piano was donated to Liz Talley in appreciation for her years of dedication as the church pianist. The new piano was dedicated March 13, 2005.
A handicap accessible restroom was completed in February 2005. This restroom was designated for ladies and all handicapped persons. The old restroom was designated for men only.
In 2006 the walls of the sanctuary were repaired and painted. The woodwork and pews were renewed, shutters installed on the windows, pews were placed in the choir with the back pew elevated and new carpet installed.
The basement fellowship hall and classrooms were refinished and painted.
An outside door and new cabinets were installed in the basement fellowship hall as well as a new restroom. This was completed in 2007.
New offering plates were given by Norm Powers in memory of his mother and daughter and dedicated January 13, 2008.
New decorator pillars were installed in front of the sanctuary by the United Methodist Women in 2008.
Steps were added in 2009 to the main entrance. In 2012, the front steps were refinished with a knock down finish and painted, with installation of new hand rails.
The church is blessed to be located next to the only Natural Bridge in Tennessee to have a state road over it. It is located next to the church parking lot, the church welcomes many visitors during the year who come to see the bridge.
Committed to the spreading of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and the Doctrine of the United Methodist Church, an open invitation is extended to all who wish to come, visit and worship with the people of Harned's Chapel.
