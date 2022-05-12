Again I say, “Stop me if you have heard this one!”
Full disclosure; there are several versions of this incident on the ‘net; and I do not know which one to use; but, as we preachers always say, “This one by Dale Calvert ‘preaches good’”; and I have adapted it for our use today.
When Billy Graham was ninety-two years-old, he was struggling with Parkinson’s disease. (Personal note: This hits me really hard because my wife, “Miss ‘Nita” likewise suffered from Parkinson’s).
In January, a month before his ninety-third birthday, leaders in Charlotte, North Carolina, invited their favorite son, Billy Graham to a luncheon in his honor.
Billy initially hesitated to accept the invitation because of his struggles with Parkinson’s disease. But the Charlotte leaders said, ‘We don’t expect a major address. Just come and let us honor you.’ So he agreed.
After wonderful things were said about him, Dr. Graham stepped to the podium, looked at the crowd, and said:
“I’m reminded today of Albert Einstein, the great physicist who has been honored this month by Time magazine as the “Man of the Century.”
It seems that Einstein was once traveling from Princeton on a train, when the conductor came down the aisle, punching the tickets of every passenger.
When he came to Einstein, he reached in his vest pocket for his ticket; and couldn’t find it!
So, he reached in his trouser pockets; and it wasn’t there.
He looked in his briefcase; but couldn’t find it.
Then he looked in the seat beside him. He still couldn’t find it.
The conductor said, “Dr. Einstein, I know who you are. We all know who you are. I’m sure you bought a ticket. Don’t worry about it”. Einstein nodded appreciatively; and the conductor continued down the aisle punching tickets.
As he was ready to move to the next car, the conductor turned around and saw the great physicist down on his hands and knees looking under his seat for his ticket!
The conductor rushed back and said, “Dr. Einstein! Dr. Einstein! Don’t worry, I know who you are; no problem. You don’t need a ticket. I’m sure you bought one!”
Einstein looked at him and said, “Young man, I too, know who I am. What I don’t know is where I’m going.”
Having said that, Billy Graham continued, “See the suit I’m wearing? It’s a brand new suit. My children and grandchildren are telling me I’ve gotten a little slovenly in my old age. I used to be a bit more fastidious.
“So I went out and bought a new suit for this luncheon and one more occasion.
“You know what that (“one more occasion”) is? This is the suit in which I’ll be buried!
“But when you hear I’m dead, I don’t want you to immediately remember the suit I’m wearing. I want you to remember this: “I not only know who I am. I also know where I’m going.
“Life without God is like an unsharpened pencil – it has no point. May each of us have lived our lives so that when our ticket is punched, we don’t have to worry about where we are going.”
(Note: Who am I to add anything to Billy Graham’s Invitation to come to Christ?)
Tom Mooty has served The West End Baptist Church as Supply Pastor, Interim Pastor, Pastor, Senior Pastor and Very Senior Pastor over three terms for an aggregate total of thirty-four years. He appreciates the many comments about this long-running column which are sent to tommooty15@gmail,com or P.O. Box 851 in Newport, 37822.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.