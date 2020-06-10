The Second Sunday in June of each year is the beginning of National Flag Week. It is unique that, on this year, “Flag Day” falls on Sunday, the first of the week – June 14.
The Psalmist wrote:
we shout for joy over your salvation, and in the Name of our God set up our banners! May The LORD fulfill all your petitions!”
Individuals display flags to indicate: Military Branch of Service; Gold Stars, Combat Veteran, and Purple Heart Recipient; even “Big Orange” and an occasional “Roll Tide”, “Go Wildcats”, or “Yeah Tarheels”.
Countries design and display flags, not just to have something to fly in the air but to make a particular statement. Much time and money is invested in designing and producing a flag, symbol, or “logo” of a business; and everyone who sees a flag displayed should know from that symbol just what that banner stands for. Many Americans display flags outside their homes to show national loyalty, cultural pride, or affiliation with specific interest groups and organizations.
The American Flag was designed as a banner to celebrate America’s freedom, but also stands as an icon of world diplomacy. (Flags and Their Importance, United States Flag Store) The Word English Dictionary says that to fly the flag “is to represent or show support for one’s country, an organization, etc.”
On June 14, 1777 the Continental Congress passed a resolution: “The flag of the United States will be thirteen stripes, alternating 7 red and 6 white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field (“the union”), which will represent a new constellation”. (Journals of the Continental Congress, Vol. VIII, p. 464, June 14, 1777). And we learned in Civics classes (remember those) that a new star was added to the “union” as a new state was added.
The week of June 14 is designated as ‘National Flag Week’; in which the President will issue a proclamation urging U.S citizens to fly the American Flag for the duration of the week; and especially on all government buildings” (Wikipedia, Flag Day)
Also present in a typical Flag Day celebration is the reciting of the “Pledge of Allegiance”. Although the words “under God” in the pledge of allegiance have been controversial, it is worth noting that they were a rather late addition. The original Pledge written in 1892 didn’t include those words. After a few other revisions it wasn’t until June 14 (Flag Day), 1954 when President Dwight D. Eisenhower approved adding the words “under God”. As he authorized this change he said: “In this way we are reaffirming the transcendence of religious faith in America’s heritage and future; in this way we shall constantly strengthen those spiritual weapons which forever will be our country’s most powerful resource in peace and war”.
It can be seen that President Eisenhower realized that the real strength of our nation is not seen in the physical, but in the spiritual realm. And that is one of the lessons we learn from Psalm 33. It leads us to trust the LORD as our source of safety and blessing.
Part of any patriotic program usually features the singing of The National Anthem; but we usually just sing the first verse (very few people even know there are, in fact, four verses). There’s a line in the film, “The Sum of all Fears” (one of the “Jack Ryan” films) in which a dirty bomb is about to be exploded at the Super Bowl and the President is in attendance. In the story line, the scene opens at the singing of the National Anthem; and, amazingly (for Hollywood), it is not the very familiar first verse; but the last verse that is featured:
“Praise the Power that hath made
and preserved us a nation!
Then conquer we must,
when our cause it is just,
And this be our motto:
‘In God is our trust’.
And the Star — Spangled Banner
in triumph shall wave
O’er the land of the free
and the home of the brave”.
(National Anthem — United States of America Anthem Text Lyrics)
Christians want the Flag flown high because their study of the Bible and their respect for the Founding Fathers of America enables them to appreciate our Flag as a symbol of freedom brought forth by and sustained by God our Creator.
Tom Mooty writes these columns for publication in the Thursday and Weekend Editions of the Newport (TN) Plain Talk. Mooty serves Newport’s West End Baptist Church as Senior Pastor.
