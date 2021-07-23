I think I’ll park right here awhile; right on this very spot where I left off last time.
I am sure you will know exactly what I mean.
Model Trains!
I stand by what I said last time; running those model trains was educational – at least for me – I don’t know what the other guys got out of it. I learned some things.
Of course, I have learned some things about life from walking in the woods as a kid and picking up muscadines; or watching our dog, Laddie’s ears flapping in the breeze as he leaned out of “his” window of the 1948 Studebaker Commander. But I’ll let those lessons just sit right there and “work” for awhile.
Running those model trains was a lesson in being under control!
You could mortgage your house and buy the most expensive and extensive model train set it is humanly possible to ever obtain; and spend ten years putting it all together; and put it on the track and watch – and watch – and watch it do – watch it do NOTHING!
Oops; I forgot to attach the controls.
So, I get the most expensive and extensive control lines and transformers and control switches and doo dads galore; and spend ugadlins of green dollars to conceal all of that; and then step back and watch – and watch – and watch it do – watch it do NOTHING!
Oops; I forgot to plug it in!
Now; we are ready! Stand back everyone and watch – and watch it – watch it do nothing!
Oops; I forgot to turn it on! Go on you big dummy, move those handles, flip those switches, push those buttons, start the power flowing!
Now, we’re cooking!
You see; it is all a matter of having the capability of using the power to have everything under control! There has to be master controller somewhere in the mix for this “thing” to work.
Someone has to be in charge; whether he wears an engineer’s cap or not; someone has to be the final “go or no go” vote!
In your life; you would do well if you would allow the Master Creator of the entire Universe to be in control!
Of course, I’m talking about God! Who else has the goods to always make the right decisions, always provide the right roads; and always lead to the right results?
Why doesn’t it always work out? Well, why didn’t the model train run when we spend all those hours building it (and all those words telling you about it)? It wasn’t the model train company’s fault; wasn’t the shipping company’s fault; wasn’t the retailer’s fault; and it wasn’t the power company’s fault.
Same thing in life!
It was our fault for not getting under the control of the Master of the Universe!
Are you in His Control; under His Control?
Just think about it! The King of the entire Universe that we can see with the sharpest eyes; and that we can only see with the biggest, most humongous, most advanced telescope – yeah; that King – wants to be your friend!
Why not turn everything over to Him? Knowing we have certainly made a mess of things trying to do it without Him!
Tom Mooty has served Newport’s West End Baptist Church as its Supply Pastor, Interim Pastor, Guest Pastor, Pastor, Senior Pastor, and very, very, very Senior Pastor for a total of thirty three cumulative years; and writes this column for The Newport Plain Talk’s Wednesday and Weekend Editions. Please let the “Plain Talk” know your comments concerning this column.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.