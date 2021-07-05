Who really killed President Kennedy? Did we really go to the moon? What about those weapons of mass destruction? The thoughts are as many and as varied as there are people with soapboxes willing to vocalize their viewpoints.
Use to be if you saw it in print, it was more than likely true; at least as true as the reputable publication could verify it to be. Use to be if you saw it or heard it on the news, it was more than likely true, as true as the creditable media outlet could corroborate it to be. The expression, “Consider the source” comes to mind; and unfortunately the source must be considered whether you are considering physical or financial matters, material or medical matters, or even supernatural and spiritual matters.
In today’s world, opinions are “a dime a dozen”; and anybody with enough dimes can buy the time, rent the hall, or print the book to present at least two of his ten cents worth.
Even history books are fair game for the speculators; and “what’s done is done” might not be true anymore – because the record of “what’s done” can be transformed, translated, and transfigured into a horse of a different color. Records can be expunged, altered, and modified at the will of anyone with a pen or microphone and means to distribute it to the unsuspecting masses.
When “Miss ‘Nita” and I were in Israel several years ago, we visited the Roman beach vacation location of Caesarea; and we observed statues of this dignitary or that noble or the other eminent personality. They all had one basic similarity – they were all headless! Our guide explained that expenses being what they were at that time in Roman history, as the official statesman changed, the official statue of that official statesman had to be changed. But these changes in government heads came so quickly, it became common to change only the heads of the statues and leave the bodies alone. And now, all these headless statues are there; and the body of the first one became the body of the last one whether it was accurate or not.
You see, accuracy was being thrown to the wind for the sake of expediency even back that far in history.
And that might not have been an accurate explanation; but just the viewpoint of our guide at that time. The next group of touring tourist tour groups might have gotten another explanation; something like the neck being the weakest point in the statue and it broke off! That is a plausible explanation; but it is not near as spectacular as the explanation we got!
Internet opinions fly through space with the speed of electrical pulses; and nanoseconds after someone writes it, it becomes public policy. Whether it is true or not, somebody will believe it; and forward it on to their mailing lists; and it “goes viral” and takes on a life of its own.
The point is; believe what you will, just make certain it’s true. For instance, Louisiana law follows the old French Code; Kentucky is not a “state” but a “commonwealth”, “counties” are “parishes” in some states (or commonwealths); and on and on it goes – things change as you cross state lines even right here in America. What’s legal in Chicago won’t make it in Tennessee. One State prohibits driving black cars on Sunday; Tennessee has said it is illegal to ride a horse on the highway without taillights!
Did we really get Sadam? Was Elvis really seen at a hamburger joint in Minnesota? What is really in a hot dog? What really happened at Area 51? Were the graphics real or manufactured at the China Olympics Opening Ceremonies? Believe what you wish; just make certain it’s true.
Ok; enough “fluff”; let’s have some heavy stuff!
Is Jesus really coming again? Is there really a heaven; and what about hell; is that a reality? Did the ax head float? When was Jesus actually born? Is there only one way to heaven? Does it matter how we live? Is salvation absolutely necessary? Is that really Noah’s ark up there on Mount Ararat? Did God really give the Holy Land to Israel? Is Jesus really coming again?
I know; I know; that last item is a repeat of the first item and some of you might have even caught that; but the import of that belief is so important, it deserves a second mention.
We might disagree on the specifics of Jesus’ Return – the “why’s”, “when’s”, and “wherefores”; but I really hope you agree that He is coming again; and you are ready to meet Him when He does. Believe what you wish; but make certain it’s true. Are you willing to bet your eternal destiny – your eternal destiny – that the Bible is true or not?
It really doesn’t matter about the heads of the Roman statues; but the Head of Christian Salvation is absolutely essential! Believe it and trust Him!
Tom Mooty serves the West End Baptist Church of Newport as its pastor; and writes this column for the Wednesday and Weekend Editions of “The Newport Plain Talk”. Address your comments concerning the columns to P.O. Box 851, Newport, TN; or to tommooty15@gmail.com; or better yet, let the Plain Talk know how you feel.
