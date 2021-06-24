There is a “hot spot” in the Capitol Building!
No, I am not talking about the Speaker’s Chair or the some senator’s desk; but a specific location on the floor in the “Old House of Representatives’ Chamber”; now known as “National Statuary Hall.”
Back “in the day” when one could enter that beautiful old building; and roam about at will (that is before 911); I used to love to do that – to enter and roam that beautiful old building.
As a kid, I had heard about that “hot spot”; but as a senior in High School and on our Senior Trip to D.C., I couldn’t remember where it was and just kinda forgot about it.
But, later; I found it!
I was roaming that beautiful old building one day; reading all the nameplates and plaques on all the statues and monuments and documents and rooms; and, as I walked across Statuary Hall, I heard someone talking.
No, they were not talking to me; but they were carrying on a conversation. It was two people “over there” – talking, and they obviously didn’t know I was listening.
I am told that was the way “one side” listened in on the “other side” when that room was, in fact, The Chamber of the House of Representatives.
And you know what? It is as clear as a bell, even a whisper can be heard! And it all came back to me – that’s the hot spot!
How did Jesus talk to so many people in the open air – 5,000 men (not counting women and children) on one occasion?
I know! I know! Ask me!
I bet everywhere He went was a “hot spot” – because what He had to say was not just good, not just important – it was vital, essential, indispensable, crucial – all of that – and more!
It is absolutely essential to hear deeper than just your ears; but in your heart and mind, what The Word of God is saying when It is being proclaimed.
I mean, nothing is riding on that except the eternal destiny of souls! And, as I have heard it said – eternity is a lonnnnnngggg time – especially if you are wrong!
Now, some folks who have to explain away everything about The Bible will be forced to say it was a “natural amphitheater” (which is true. I have been there); but it does have the “natural cold spots” as well; so, I just happen to believe in the miracles of The Lord – everywhere He went. And everyone heard the message – loud and clear!
How about you, my dear reading friend? Has The Lord worked a miracle in your soul and saved it; worked a miracle in your spirit and resurrected it?
Or are you still trying to “explain everything naturally.”
Choose “supernaturally”; it works every time!
Don’t know how? I do; and I will share!
Tom Mooty has served Newport’s West End Baptist Church as its Supply Pastor and Interim Pastor and Guest Pastor and Pastor and Senior Pastor and very, very, very Senior Pastor for a total of thirty three cumulative years; and writes this column for The Newport Plain Talk’s Wednesday and Weekend Editions. Please let the “Plain Talk” know your comments concerning this column.
