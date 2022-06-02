If I were to ask you to name your most favorite Passage of Scripture; what would your answer be?
Probably if you were thinking of the Old Testament, you would say “The Twenty-Third Psalm”; or maybe “John Three Sixteen” if you were in the New Testament.
Either way, you would probably answer one of those two Passages.
You could probably also quote either one of them. That is, if you are one of the members of the “Old Codger Society” where we were not only ALLOWED to read Scripture in school, but we are were actually ENCOURAGED to do so.
Imagine that? And just look how warped we turned out!
But, probably anyone of you could recite: “The LORD is my Shepherd, I shall not want” and the following verses.
But, Is He?
Is The LORD your Shepherd? Your Master? In charge of your life? Is He?
I’m sorry; but that question demands a simple “Yes” or “No” answer without any “in between” hyperbole mush getting in the mix.
Would you please hang in there with me just a couple of minutes longer?
The Creator of this universe; the Master Designer of everything you can see or not see (about that - it would be eye-opening just to look through an electron microscope at a little of dob of dirt from your front yard). It is teeming with billions of micro-organisms whose structure is so amazingly complex we still do not know a fraction of their functions here on our earth. That’s something you cannot see with the naked eye.
I have never tried to do this; but I can only imagine it to be true: if you could somehow take the largest, most complex telescope on earth to our nearest star, Alpha Centauri, and set it up to look back at earth; you would never be able to find earth!
And that is from our nearest star (other than our sun); which, by the way, is one of the smallest stars in our heavens. You would never be able to find Earth with the most powerful telescope from our nearest star!
I think that is pretty incredible, don’t you?
And the God who made all of that, created it with a word of His Power – yes that God – wants to be your friend!
Not only your friend; but your Savior as well!
He made the choice to initiate that action way yonder before we ever became a being; and did all the work to bring it to pass; and is right now waiting on – maybe you – or you – or whosoever will!
Better make that choice soon; because I believe time’s a wasting!
Don’t know how? I do; and I will surely share!
Tom Mooty serves as Very, Very Senior Pastor of the West End Baptist Church of Newport; and has served only two churches (full time) in his fifty-seven years of ministry. Contact Mooty with comments at tommooty15@gmail.com; call 865-617-8387; or write to P.O. Box 851, Newport, TN 37822.
