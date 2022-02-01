Years ago, when late night television was entertaining and funny; Johnny Carson had a regular feature on his show: “How (cold) (hot) (difficult) (whatever) was it?”
The audience, led by sidekick Edd McMahan, would listen as he said, “It was so cold . . .”; and they would all join in with “How cold was it?”; and he would come back with a series of punch lines.
It was, as I said, way back when late night television was entertaining and funny.
As the old expression goes, “We’ve come a long way, baby”; but I’m not so sure we have “progressed” in our coming a long way. I’m not so sure we have come the right way; in fact, I’m pretty sure we have not!
But, anyway; it was so cold during the last couple of weeks . . .!
“How cold was it?” you ask.
It was so cold that even the iguanas in Florida are falling out of their tree hiding places and domiciles!
In fact, Floridians are being warned about the danger of these falling creatures.
Say what?
I’m not even sure I would recognize an iguana if I met one in a dark alley; but I’m pretty sure I would not want too.
Wikipedia describes iguanas as herbivorous lizards that are native to tropical areas. They first achieved publicity in 1768 as “Medicum, Exhibens, Synopsin Reptulium Emendatam cum Experimentis circa Venena”.
So, now you know what these cold cold-blooded little bombs falling out of the trees in Florida really are.
It happens when the temperature in “tropical areas” drops as it did this past week. In layman’s terms: cold-blooded creatures (like reptiles) take on the temperature of their environment; and lose their mobility when it gets so cold that . . . (well, you fill in the blanks).
In short, it is a blood situation.
That reminds me of something that is also a “blood situation” – a blood problem, really!
Sin!
Yes, sin is a disease of the spiritual blood and it spreads really fast if it isn’t dealt with. It can only be cured by a big healthy dose of The Blood of The Lord Jesus The Christ.
Where? What medical book have I been reading?
The Book that is above all other books: The Bible; and It tells me and you and he and she and they and them exactly what to do to get this cure administered.
Go to the “God, The Great Physician” and tell Him what’s wrong; and listen to and do what He tells you to do; and you can be healed of your sin problem – I mean The Big Problem of Unbelief! You can deal with the little daily sin problems that come up as they come up – but the Big Problem will have been solved!
Don’t know how to do that?
I do; and I will share!
God bless you!
Tom Mooty writes these columns for the Wednesday and Weekend Editions of “The Newport Plain Talk”; and appreciates your comments. Write to the editor, or contact Mooty at P.O. Box 851, Newport, TN 37822 or e-mail tommooty15@gmail.com. “Brother Tom” serves as pastor to Newport’s West End Baptist Church.
