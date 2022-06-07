I know you’re not going to believe this; but please trust me – it is true. What I am about to tell you is the truth, the whole truth, and nothing . . well, you know!
I learned something the other day! It is true; and it was not from a learned Professor of Theology; or a scholar of the Sciences; or even a tidbit of truth from the “mouths of babes.”
No; it was an amazing truth I picked up from one of The Lord’s dumb ole animals – one far below us educated human beings – one of Larry and Lisa’s cows!
Seems they have taken a liking to the spots in my front yard where their “front yard” meets my “front yard” with a gazillion volt barbed wire fence in between. You see I mow my “front yard” and they eat theirs; but their’s seems to taste better and maybe goes down better if they get in it just after I have sprayed their “front yard” with grass clippings from my “front yard.”
Anyway, I think so and I think I know what my “girls” and “boys” and “whatevers” are thinking.
Anyway, so, I am sitting on my front porch watching them doing their thing with the ruminating and cogitating and meditating and following the alpha male or female or whatever. He goes this way and they all obediently go this way; he goes that way and they all dutifully go that way; he stands on his head and rubs his tummy and they all . . . well you know!
That is - all except this one!
Seems he had a mind of his own; and wanted to eat where he wanted to eat; and if it happened to be way down there away from the crowds, so be it; that is where he put on his bib and got his chopsticks working.
Only one thing wrong with his menu choices; there was this pesky gazillion volt barbed fence in his way!
You see, I’m afraid of that fence because I don’t want all the gazillion volts to short circuit my mini volt pace maker.
So my buddy down there was on his own!
So; he got down on his front knees and stuck his head under the fence to where the good stuff was; and chomped away. He was very noisy eater; I could hear him up on my front porch!
He cleared out a passel of pasturage; then backed up; stood up on all fours; and moved on down the line to another “greener grass on the other side of the fence”; kneeled down; stuck his head under the fence; and enjoyed himself!
Then I felt God speaking to me to “remember that.” “Remember that” lower form of animal and the lesson he/she/it was teaching – if you kneel down, you get to eat “where the grass is always greener!"
God’s Blessings are available to you and you and you and he and she and they and them; but you have to come as a little child to really enjoy what He has for us!
Sounds like a plan to me! Sound like one to you? Does to me!
If you get the point, blessed are you!
If you don’t, maybe you’re missing more than the point!
And, I don’t believe The Lord would want you to continue on that path.
Don’t know how to change? I do; and I will share!
Tom Mooty serves as Very Much Senior Pesterer to Newport’s West End Baptist Church; and has written this column since © 1971. He deeply appreciates your comments (especially the good ones; the bad ones – not so much; but he learns from each one. He can be seen collecting data for “column fodder” at any time, so watch out! But he usually informs you if he is building a column in his mind – (sometimes).
