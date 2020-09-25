Ok, I admit it; I didn’t know that!
Whut are ye ‘mittin’ to now, prechur?
As I sat down to write another columnistic mismasterpiece; I suddenly was reminded that the day (Thursday) was National Punctuation Mark Day!
(Well, I never . . .) I mean, I just never, never, never thought for one moment in my 79 years that punctuation marks had a day.
I mean, this column never got a day [even though I try to use all the punctuation marks in my quiver in at least one of my columns]: but, I never got a day. Did you?
Punctuation marks are important. They tell us when to slow down (,) when to stop quietly (.) And when to stop suddenly and loudly (!) When to change the subject gradually (;) and when to call an outright screeching halt to this subject and go on to another [:] When to pose a question ? and when to slide right on to something new -. They tell us when to pause . . . and when to speak parenthetically (). And on and on it could go [if I was a mind to].
Punctuation marks mean something when we read; and when we write; and, ever once in a while – when we talk (depending on where we come from).
Being a writer, I try to use correct grammar and punctuation marks – except when I’m purposely using bad ainglish and punchation marks . . . and well, you know what I mean! Right? Like that dangling preposition in the paragraph above!
It just goes to show you (or shows to go you – as the case might be) what useful things punctuation marks can really be; and how they might be used.
At any result; one thing always means the same – no matter what punctuation marks you might include in your writing – Jesus Christ is always the same – yesterday, today, and tomorrow; and He will always be that way – no matter what!
I just wonder if you have noticed all the punctuation marks in this column. I mean; they probably drove the pagenators down at the “Newport Plain Talk” absolutely bonkers trying to set this one up!
But, I am going to slide into the harbor really nice and easy now; by saying: “Jesus Saves”; no matter what punctuation marks you might try to sprinkle over His Life and Work – He still loves you and wants you to come to Him!
So . . . what about it?
Will you?
Don’t know how?
I do; and I will share!!!!!!!!!!
Tom Mooty has served as pastor of the West End Baptist Church of Newport for an aggregate of over thirty-three years. His columns appear in the Wednesday and Weekend Editions of the Newport Plain Talk (when he can remember the new deadlines). Your comments about these columns will be welcomed at tommooty15@gmail.com; or write to Tom Mooty at P.O. Box 851; Newport, TN 37822.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.