“Sha’alu Shalom Yerushalayim”; or as your English Bible translates Psalms 122:6: “Pray for the peace of Jerusalem”. This is a very simple verse of Scripture, with the main verb, “pray, entreat, ask, or beg” written in the active voice and imperative mood – “a command to actually get involved and personally perform an act or an action” — do something. It does not say a vote should be taken, a poll should be run, or a request for advice should be sought – it just says, “you personally do it”, no ifs, ands, or buts.
The second phrase is equally as powerful: “May they prosper that love you (Jerusalem)”, written in the imperfect tense: “They that love Israel have prospered in the past and they will continue to do so in the present and into the future.”
Don’t want to bore you with all these tenses and moods and stuff (I thought they were pretty tedious during my three years of bonehead freshman English up on “The Hill”); but the meaning comes through really clearly: “You will continue to prosper as you love Jerusalem (The Holy Land) enough to pray for peace within her walls.”
Want more? “Now the Lord had said unto Abram (had already told Abraham), Get thee out of thy country, and from thy kindred, and from thy father’s house, unto a land that I will show thee: And I will make of thee a great nation, and I will bless thee, and make thy name great; and thou shall be a blessing: And I will bless (I will intentionally, continually bless) them that bless thee (those that intentionally bless you), and curse him (I will actively and continually curse him) that curses thee (the one that intentionally curses you): and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed” (Genesis 12:1-3).
That sounds pretty plain to me! I can understand that in clear down-to-earth black-and-white East Tennessee (Frog Pond) English. Forget all those “thee’s” and “thou’s” and moods and modes and just let it speak to you: God said He was going to start a nation from Abraham and his family; and He would bless everyone that was on their side and curse everyone that was not. He added that everyone in the world could be blessed through that nation.
No doubt about it! That nation is Israel! God further narrowed it down more and more as time passed. It was to be through Abraham’s son, Isaac, and through his son, Jacob. Jacob’s name was changed from “Jacob” (“deceiver” or “con artist”) to “Israel” (“Prince with God”); and “the children of Israel” are the descendants of the man who formerly was named “Jacob”.
Sounds pretty simply to me! We stand with Israel to our credit; and we stand against Israel to our peril. I am pro-Israel; you ought to be; we ought to be; everybody ought to be!
It is reported that someone asked President Lincoln if God was on “our side” (meaning the North); and he is reported to have replied, “The question should not be, ‘Is He on our side’; but ‘Are we on His side.”
Frankly, I want them both. I want God to be on my side; and I want to be on His side! How about you? I would hate to think that my country was standing against God’s People (although it does look like it at times); because that is a certain recipe for defeat — big time!
Shots are being fired in the Holy Land, missiles are being launched, claims are being made; and I do not know if the total truth is ever being totally told by the news media (who are strangely in the dark about what we just discussed in just a few simple paragraphs).
But, I’ll tell you one thing for sure: when Jesus comes back (and He will someday – ready or not); I want to be able to say, “Lord, I believed and practiced what you said in the Bible; and I was on your side”. I wish I would be able to say, “My nation was pro-Israel” (so far, so good; although I feel that attitude is slipping a little here and there).
So, who is on The Lord’s Side?
There is more, much more; but that is for another day!
Tom Mooty has served Newport’s West End Baptist Church as its Supply Pastor, Interim Pastor, Guest Pastor, Pastor, Senior Pastor, and very, very, very Senior Pastor for a total of thirty three cumulative years; and writes this column for The Newport Plain Talk’s Wednesday and Weekend Editions. Please let the “Plain Talk” know your comments concerning this column.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.