Shults Grove UMC, which stands just across the county line in Sevier County, takes its name from George Shults, who gave the land and furnished the timber for the building in 1914. It is located about two miles north of Hwy. 73 in the Rocky Flats community.
The deed of conveyance from Shults to the church states, “Situated in District One of Sevier County, State of Tennessee lying on the waters of Dunn’s Creek” in describing the location. It continues, “… the trustees of said house shall at all times permit such Ministers belonging to the Methodist Episcopal Church as shall from time to time be duly authorized by the General Conference of our church or by the Annual Conferences to beseech and expound therein God’s Holy Word to execute the Disciplines of the church and administer the sacraments therein according to the true meaning and purpose of our deed of settlement.”
Initially the church members met in a local schoolhouse before the building of the church.
George Shults was known as ‘Brooksie,’ to distinguish him from several other Shults men of the same name. He was born 13 August 1848, a son of John R. and Delilah (Williams) Shults, and married twice: 1) Mary Tudor 2) Ersa Williams.
George ‘Brooksie’ and Mary (Tudor) Shults were the parents of James W., Noah, Lewis, Harrison, Isaac, John, Edward, Martha, and Victoria. Along the way, part of the family changed the spelling of the family’s name to “Shultz.”
Sadly George ‘Brooksie’ Shults died 17 April 1915, only a year after the church was built.
Over the years, his nine children and their descendants faithfully attended services at the church.
In its early days, when the church was simply known as Shults Grove Methodist Church, before reunification of the Southern and Northern Methodist Churches, a number of congregations dotted the Pittman Center circuit. Often Shults Grove had to rely on lay ministers, such as Samuel Scott Wilson, a schoolteacher, farmer, and rural mail carrier. On Sundays when a pastor wasn’t available, Mr. Wilson presided over the worship services.
Ministers serving the church over the years included the Rev. John Lindsey, the Rev. Joseph A. Shults, the Rev. Benerige Branam, the Rev. Eli Branam, Jr., the Rev. Ralph E. Cline, and currently the Rev. Alta Raper.
Over the past century, Shults Grove has witnessed numerous events, both happy and tragic.
One such tragedy occurred August 4, 1938, when a disastrous cloudburst struck the community. Rock Springs Church of Christ was ripped from its foundation and totally demolished.
Those were the days of the Civilian Conservation Corps men who were in the area helping with the formation of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Fifty of these men used the churchyard as their temporary headquarters while helping with rescue operations.
In 1953, the church closed its doors, but reopened in 1965.
Within six weeks, church members had readied their building for worship, and the first service was on Feb. 14, 1965.
Work on the building wasn’t finished, however, and over the next weeks and months more projects included painting the church, both inside and outside, and replacing the tin roof.
The church is indeed beautiful in all seasons of the year. Its simplicity, reminiscent of New England worship centers, has captured the eye of numerous artists, filmmakers, and photographers.
Today, Rev. Alta Raper serves the congregation, holding services every Sunday at 2 p.m.
