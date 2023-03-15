Shults Grove United Methodist Church now in second century
DUAY O'NEIL

Shults Grove UMC, which stands just across the county line in Sevier County, takes its name from George Shults, who gave the land and furnished the timber for the building in 1914. It is located about two miles north of Hwy. 73 in the Rocky Flats community.

The deed of conveyance from Shults to the church states, “Situated in District One of Sevier County, State of Tennessee lying on the waters of Dunn’s Creek” in describing the location. It continues, “… the trustees of said house shall at all times permit such Ministers belonging to the Methodist Episcopal Church as shall from time to time be duly authorized by the General Conference of our church or by the Annual Conferences to beseech and expound therein God’s Holy Word to execute the Disciplines of the church and administer the sacraments therein according to the true meaning and purpose of our deed of settlement.”

